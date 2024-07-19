Explosion in Tel Aviv, bomb disposal experts on site, say Israeli police

A powerful explosion of unknown origin went off in a building in Tel Aviv before 4:00 am (0100 GMT), Israeli police said Friday.

Israeli media reported a loud explosion on Ben Yehuda Street on the corner of Shalom Aleichem in Tel Aviv.

"Numerous police officers and bomb disposal experts have arrived on the scene and are dealing with the situation," police said in a statement, without giving further details.

This is a developing story...



