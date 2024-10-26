Israel launches 'targeted' air strikes on Iranian military sites

Israel says it has conducted air strikes against Iran, with its military saying it hit military sites in several areas of the country early on Saturday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Israeli aircraft struck sites including air defence batteries and missile manufacturing facilities used to produce weapons, adding that the strikes would provide the IDF "wider freedom of aerial action" in future.

Iranian state media reported several explosions in and around the capital, Tehran.

Israeli retaliation for an Iranian barrage of almost 200 ballistic missiles fired towards Israel on 1 October had been widely expected for weeks.

At the time, Tehran said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of Hamas's political leader on Iranian soil in July. Many missiles were shot down by Israel and its allies but a small number struck central and southern Israel.

The Israeli military claimed credit for Saturday's operation shortly after explosions began to be reported in Iran, saying: "Our planes have safely returned home."

IDF spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said the military had "fulfilled its mission" and demonstrated its preparedness "to defend the state of Israel".

Iranian authorities said sites in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces were attacked. The military claimed that the attacks had been successfully countered, although there was "limited damage" in some locations.

The US, one of Israel's closest allies, said Saturday's strike against Israel was an "exercise of self-defence," language echoed by the UK, where a government spokesman said Israel has a "right to self-defence".

Tehran said it had attacked Israel in retaliation for what it called the "violation of Iran’s sovereignty and the martyrdom" of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed by an explosion in Tehran in July that Iranian officials blamed on Israel.

At the time, Iran said the attack was also in response to the Israeli air strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Brig-Gen Abbas Nilforoushan, a high-ranking Iranian official.

Speaking after Israel launched its strikes on Saturday, a White House official said President Joe Biden "has been briefed and is closely following the developments". A UK government spokesman said London was closely monitoring the situation.

However, a US defence official stressed that there had been no US involvement in the Israeli strikes on Saturday.

The extent of the attacks and the precise targets are not yet clear.

Iran's aviation authority announced that flights had been cancelled on all routes until further notice.

The Syrian state news agency reported that Israeli air strikes have also targeted some military sites in central and southern areas of Syria.