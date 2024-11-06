Explosions ring out after Israeli strikes on Beirut suburbs

STORY: :: Clouds of smoke rise following Israeli

strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

:: Baabda, Lebanon

:: November 6, 2024

At least four strikes targeted the area on Wednesday after the Israeli military ordered residents to evacuate from several locations.

There was no immediate report on casualties or details on what was hit.

Meanwhile, in the eastern city of Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley, at least 38 people died from separate Israeli strikes on Wednesday, according to the regional governor.

Earlier on Wednesday Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said there could be a road to indirect negotiations through the Lebanese state, but only if Israel decided to stop its attacks on Lebanon.