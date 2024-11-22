Atmospheric river puts California on alert for life-threatening floods, debris flows from relentless rain

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Northern California continues to get slammed by an intense atmospheric river Friday, which is bringing extreme amounts of rain and snow to the area, as well as southern Oregon.

Rainfall totals have reached 4-10 inches in many areas, with some mountainous gauges reporting over 20 inches of rain. Venado reported 20.93 inches since Tuesday.

Santa Rosa, which has received just over a foot of rain, was hit particularly hard by flooding on Thursday. At one point, floodwaters stranded more than 300 people at a hotel and medical clinic, fire officials told FOX 2 San Francisco.

Cars were trapped in parking lots as waters rose. But later in the afternoon, as the waters receded, Sutter Health was evacuated.

CAL Fire's swift water team rescued two people and a dog from a flooded roadway in North Chico just after midnight, according to video posted to their social media.

Several roads were closed between Santa Rosa and Windsor due to flooding, and Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies reported between 7-10 water rescues along Mark West Springs Road.

The National Weather Service reports multiple trees have fallen along stretches of US 101 in far northern California due to strong winds, and there have been nearly 20 landslides between Wednesday and Thursday.

A boulder that fell into the middle of Highway 281 in Clearlake Riviera caused an accident. Rocks blocked both lanes of Highway 20 in Sarasota Springs.

A landslide in Redway hurled rocks at a car on its way down, but there were no reports of injuries in any of the slides.

This atmospheric river is part of the weather pattern that spawned this week's deadly bomb cyclone. The FOX Forecast Center said the storm will finally begin to move and wane late Friday into Saturday as a cold front advances inland.

Various rivers across Northern California are already at flood stage and will continue to rise into Saturday before dropping afterward.

Rain and snow showers will continue this weekend but at a much lighter clip, with no additional flooding concerns expected.

Winds will also increase along the coast and at higher elevations.

High Wind Warnings were in effect for gusts to 65 mph into early Friday.

The coastal wind gauge at Mattole Road in Humbolt County south of Eureka clocked a gust of 95 mph Friday morning.

At elevation, Palisades Tahoe recorded a gust of 128 mph at its summit, which is 8,600 feet above sea level.

Like most atmospheric rivers, this one has dumped several inches of snow in the Siskiyous and Sierra Nevada. Castle Peak reported 20 inches of snow through 4 a.m. Thursday with 17 inches at Soda Springs and 11 inches at Kingvale.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed north of Redding into the Siskiyous for a period Wednesday evening due to heavy snows, but the freeway has since reopened.

The snow has tapered off all but the highest peaks Thursday, as mild Pacific air flows in and snow levels skyrocket above 8,000 feet.

Snow levels will plummet back down to 3,000 to 4,000 feet on Saturday as colder air moves into the region, which is below the major pass level and making driving conditions hazardous.

As much as 6 feet could fall across the highest peaks by Saturday's end. Up to 2 feet could fall along I-5 in the Mount Shasta region.

To the north, a couple of inches will fall along I-5 as the system moves through Siskiyou Pass in southern Oregon.





