Explosive detection dogs sweep Lexington school after unsubstantiated ‘swatting’ threat

Lexington’s Bryan Station High School on Sunday was a victim of an unsubstantiated threat called “swatting,” in which a prank threat is made to be disruptive or elicit a police response, Principal Eric Hale said.

Hale said an email received through the school website indicated a possible bomb threat on campus

Hale, in a Sunday night email to families, said in partnership with the Lexington Police Department that the building was swept by explosive detection dogs on Sunday afternoon and evening.

“We have now received an ‘all clear’ indicating there are no explosives and our campus is safe for occupancy,” Hale said.

.“Bryan Station High School, like many schools across the state and nation, have recently been victim to a series of unsubstantiated threats often referred to as swatting, in which a group or individual makes a prank threat in an attempt to be disruptive or elicit a police response.

“Similar attempts at ‘swatting’ have been made against other schools and businesses throughout the Commonwealth in recent months,” Hale said.

He said he was working closely with Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins and other district officials to ensure school safety.