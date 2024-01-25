Explosive drone strikes Iraq's Khor Mor gas field -sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An explosive drone struck Khor Mor gas field in the Sulaimaniya region of northern Iraq on Thursday, two sources told Reuters, adding the explosion had caused limited damage but no one had been injured.

Pearl Petroleum, a consortium of United Arab Emirates-based energy firm Dana Gas and its affiliate Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit the Khor Mor and Chemchemal fields, two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

Pearl Petroleum could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, an explosive-laden drone targeting U.S. forces at a base near Erbil airport in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region was shot down by air defences, the region's counter-terrorism service said.

Iraq has witnessed near-daily drone and rocket attacks by hardline militias since Israel's war in Gaza began in October, mostly on bases housing troops belonging to a U.S-led military coalition.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Enas Alashray and Timour Azhari; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)