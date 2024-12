Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a fire at a shipyard in Hong Kong, after explosions were reported there on December 6.

The Hong Kong Fire Brigade said that a fire broke out at 4:11 pm at the shipyard in Shum Wan Road.

“Please close doors and windows,” they said.

Footage captured by independent journalist Eric Fok shows the scene after he reported hearing three explosions. Credit: Eric Fok via Storyful