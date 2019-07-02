Explosive WWE 'Raw' stunt leads to 2 wrestlers being removed on stretchers

WWE Raw got off to a scary start on Monday. During the #FallsCountAnywhere match, professional wrestlers Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were thrown through a giant LED display.

Strowman and Lashley kicked off the show with a fight that went all over the new set. The climax of the fight occurred when Strowman tackled Lashley through the LED display, amid plenty of sparks, smoke and mayhem.

Dead serious I hope they all right 😥😥😥#raw — ken p of ypgent (@KeN_Mrgentleman) July 2, 2019

Once all the smoke cleared, it appeared as though the wrestlers were seriously injured. Fans even took to Twitter to voice their concern for the pair.

Fans in attendance, however, knew that it was just part of the pageantry which is professional wrestling. While the wrestlers writhed in pain and were loaded on stretchers, the fans chanted, “This is awesome.”

When there’s a new creative director of #RAW and the #FallsCountAnywhere match on #RAW ends in murder, followed by Corey Graves swearing. pic.twitter.com/3OJqPoMAZa — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) July 2, 2019

#ThankYouHeyman needs to be trending on Twitter tonight because that was an amazing opening! Corey Graves used profanity and there’s pyros in WWE again! I think it’s safe to say that the PG era is officially dead thanks to Paul. 😵#FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/1Fzno502uU — Luis Hernandez Jr (@luistampagamer) July 2, 2019

This was all part of new Raw executive director Paul Heyman’s debut episode. The longtime WWE personality was in charge of the creative direction for the event and fans loved what they saw.

As for the fake injuries to the wrestlers, viewers were given a few updates throughout the evening. In the last update, viewers were told Lashley appears to be fine, while Strowman may have suffered a ruptured spleen.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on USA.

