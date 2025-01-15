Explosives found in Toronto storage locker now detonated, police say

Toronto police say they safely detonated explosive materials in a city park on Tuesday after they were found in a storage locker.

Police received a call about possible explosives materials at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday but did not say where the locker was located.

There has also been no word on what kind of explosive materials were found.

Police took the materials to Tommy Thompson Park and blew up the materials in a controlled detonation there, according to Const. Cindy Chung, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. The materials will be disposed safely, Chung added.

The detonation was completed by about 6:35 p.m., Chung said.

Earlier, police had warned that residents in the area might hear a loud bang but said there was no risk to public safety.