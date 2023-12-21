Exporters scramble for options amid Red Sea crisis

STORY: As the crisis in the Red Sea deepens, exporters are wondering how to get their goods to market.

Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the area in recent weeks.

That’s to show support for Hamas during Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted a key trade route linking Europe and North America with Asia via the Suez Canal.

It accounts for about 10% of global GDP.

Now major shippers including Maersk are sending their vessels around South Africa instead - a safer but much longer route.

That has exporters scrambling for alternative air, land or ocean options.

One German freight firm said customers were looking at so-called “intermodal” routes - for example, ship part of the way, then plane for the final leg.

But air cargo capacity is limited, and it costs many times more than shipping by sea.

Analysts at S&P Global say that leaves major retailers like Walmart and IKEA looking vulnerable to disruption.

The crisis doesn’t look set to ease any time soon.

On Wednesday (December 20), the leader of Yemen’s Houthis warned they would attack any U.S. warships that attempted to intervene:

“We will not stand idly by if the Americans are tempted to escalate further and commit foolishness by targeting our country or waging war against it. Any American targeting of our country will be targeted by us, and we will make American warships, interests, and navigation a target for our missiles, drones, and military operations.”

Washington has promised to establish an international naval task force to protect merchant vessels.

But shipping firms say they are in the dark over when or how the force will operate.

Meanwhile, they’ve started hiking fees for cargoes passing through the Red Sea area.

United Nations trade expert Jan Hoffmann says it all spells trouble for consumers, albeit not immediately:

"So if you have systematically higher shipping costs, for manufactured goods, the consumer goods that you and I buy in the shop, it takes many months to really translate into higher prices. But it will come.”

The extent of the impact will depend on how long the disruption lasts.

One U.S.-based shipping firm told Reuters it was advising clients to prepare for at least 90 days of trouble.