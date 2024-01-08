I exposed woke Whitehall - then found out what civil servants really think of me

Whitehall Sign

Whenever the civil service is exposed for promoting gender ideology or critical race theory, the response from mandarins is nearly always the same: to ignore, deflect or double down. Over the last few years I have reported on dozens of stories about Whitehall wokery – from prison officers being told to consider “gender fluid” inmates, to official training in Defra claiming that it’s “inappropriate behaviour” to block men identifying as women from using female bathrooms.

Only once can I remember a department immediately changing its policy (unsurprisingly it was the Royal Navy, which scrapped a guide telling sailors to introduce themselves with their pronouns before meetings and interactions).

To find out more about what civil servants think about these issues, I submitted subject access requests to various departments requesting all their conversations about me. So far, only the Ministry of Justice has complied.

Many of their conversations were innocuous (one email described me as being “very active on Twitter”, perhaps a sign I need to take a break!). However, the dossier was still illuminating. It showed the extent to which civil servants think it is perfectly acceptable for officials to spend their time on issues not directly related to serving the public. It also showed a striking lack of awareness about how controversial this behaviour might be.

Last summer I found out that Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Justice, holds the role of civil service “Gender Champion”. Romeo has been one of six permanent secretary diversity “champions” since 2019, and she’s been rather active. She has written a blog entitled “breaking the menopause taboo in the civil service’, in which she urged colleagues “To set the standard in our approach to inclusion”, setting up the “gender equality leadership group” which holds regular meetings to discuss women’s equality. She has also helped judge awards for civil servants.

Story continues

I put these points to the MoJ, and suggested that not only might Romeo’s champion role be considered ‘woke’, but that it was a complete waste of her time. She is the most senior civil servant in the MoJ after all, the department that deals with our overcrowded prisons and buckling court system.

However, a MoJ civil servant wrote to their colleagues: “the journalist believes the permanent secretary’s role arguably represents further efforts to support “woke” causes… it is difficult to argue that the permanent secretary’s role is “woke” – the chief issues she has publicly addressed in her role are supporting rights for menopausal women..... And efforts to close the gender pay gap. We have stressed this to the journalist, but he has insisted some readers may regard the role as ‘woke’, and that the secondary argument about senior civil servants being drawn away from their primary roles still stands.”

Then there was another email, in which a civil servant (I’m not provided with any names) described my allegations of wokery as “a strange thing to include in the piece” because “the [gender champion] role seems to have been in pursuit of closing the gender pay gap and supporting menopause rights”.

They then explained, correctly, that “his position is some readers might regard this as woke. We’ve respectfully disagreed with him as things stand, and suggested this role doesn’t fit the narrative they’re looking for.”

The fact a civil servant found it strange that Telegraph readers might find the concept of being a “champion” for diversity to be part of a push to promote woke ideas will come as no shock to those who have followed Whitehall’s politicisation in recent years. It may seem bizarre to older readers, or to those who work in the private sector, but Whitehall really is so dominated by an HR culture (where the welfare of officials is the top priority) that officials cannot see why one would criticise one of the country’s most important civil servants for spending her time talking about gender equality or the menopause.

Civil servants have become blinded to their real job: to serve the public. And surely, most of the public would agree that Antonia Romeo, who is paid by taxpayers £185,00-190,000 a year, is there to lead the MoJ and focus on priorities such as clearing the court backlog, not to host meetings about gender. And until civil servants begin to understand this, they will continue to be criticised for pushing woke ideas.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.