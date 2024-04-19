Expressionists turn blue, Gormley gardens and Rauschenberg reaches out – the week in art

In the Rain by Franz Marc, 1912. Photograph: Staedtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus und Kunstbau Muenchen/Lenbachhaus Munich

Exhibition of the week

Expressionists: Kandinsky, Münter and the Blue Rider

The passion and spirituality of a key movement in early 20th century German art jerks back to life like Dr Caligari’s creature.

• Tate Modern, London, from 25 April until 20 October

Also showing

Fruits of Friendship

An exploration of the world of 17th-century British painter Mary Beale.

• Philip Mould and Company, London, 25 April to 19 July

Robert Rauschenberg

The great American artist’s attempt to create a global cultural exchange.

• Thaddaeus Ropac Gallery, London, 24 April to 15 June

Antony Gormley’s Time Horizon

One of today’s best-known sculptors takes over an 18th-century house and gardens.

• Houghton Hall, Norfolk, 21 April to 31 October

In Event of Moon Disaster

Interactive, AI-fed artwork that questions the nature of truth, by Halsey Burgund and Francesca Panetta.

• Sainsbury Centre, Norwich, until 1 August

Image of the week

Sound and image do all the work in John Akomfrah’s Listening All Night to the Rain, which fills the British pavilion at the Venice Biennale. I was there two hours and still feel I’ve only seen snatches, the story constantly slipping away from me and leading me on from moment to moment, screen to screen and room to room. Overwhelmed, I’m left gasping. Using archival and found film footage, along with set-pieces staged in the landscape, the work leaves me entranced and unsettled. Read Adrian Searle’s full five-star review of John Akomfrah’s Venice installation here.



Masterpiece of the week

The Virgin and Child With Two Angels by Cimabue, circa 1280-1285

One of the first pieces of art criticism comes in The Divine Comedy by Dante, written in the early 1300s. Cimabue thought he was winning, says Dante, but now Giotto has all the acclaim. It’s a severe critical comparison between artists he sees as rivals. Has the judgment held? This little panel in the new Italian Renaissance rooms at the National Gallery holds you with its simple, heartfelt intensity. The tiny Mary and her tinier child seem all too vulnerably human. Your heart goes out. But also this is a painting whose artistic style is a bit rigid, in the Byzantine fashion, with lots of gold and a posh throne. Paintings by Giotto and his followers in the same gallery have much more animated, active figures, expressive faces, the rudiments of perspective. So Dante’s brutal verdict stands. But what a sweet painting.

• National Gallery, London

Don’t forget

