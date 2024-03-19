EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Crumbley's attorney talks about the case and why he didn't testify
The verdict is in and the gag order has been lifted in the historic trials of the parents of the shooter who terrorized his classmates and teachers inside Oxford High School. Both Jennifer and James Crumbley were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent their son from killing four students and injuring 7 others, including a teacher. The attorney for James Crumbley Mariell Lehman is speaking publicly for the first time since his conviction in a one-on-one interview with 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.