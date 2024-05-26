An extended period of warmer weather in Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer temperatures will get and where thunderstorms may pop up in the Sierra.
An approaching Colorado Low moves into Ontario bringing the threat for severe storms Monday, including widespread heavy rainfall. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter in a restroom during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.
After a round of nocturnal thunderstorms in southwest Ontario, more stormy weather could arrive on Saturday
It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing sports and back off from academics." It got worse. "I got really, really sick, and I couldn't really do anything, I couldn't work, I couldn't really function or sort of be part of society. And it took me probably about four or five years to get any sort of diagnosis." When it came, the diagnosis wa
Soak up the sun and warmth on Sunday, southern Ontario, as rain and a chance of thunderstorms will return in the not-so-distant future.
The final weekend in May could get off to a stormy start in southern Ontario, with a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but it will conclude on a much more sunny note before we see additional rainfall
South Asia is facing a prolonged, intense heat wave during the world’s largest election, with officials in India using oral rehydrating salts to combat near-50-degree heat. Much of Pakistan is also facing unbearable conditions. Eric Sorensen reports.
Powerful storms devastate areas in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma and leave hundreds of thousands without power.
This year could the worst hurricane seasons in history, experts predict. A coastal engineer shares how he protected his home during Hurricane Harvey.
Tracking severe storms
Forecasters warned that hail and lightning strikes may also occur.
Residents of the northeast British Columbia municipality where thousands of people have been forced to leave due to wildfires are being warned against trying to return home early.
Pay attention if you’re ever under a “tornado emergency” or a “particularly dangerous situation,” because you could be in serious trouble.
At least 15 people, including four children, are dead, after suspected tornadoes struck the central United States overnight, as severe storms caused power outages and forced residents to shelter in-place on Memorial Day weekend.
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your latest forecast for your Memorial Weekend 5/25.
A community group discovers scores of tree saplings flattened in a playing field.
Bangladesh evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas on Sunday as the country and neighbouring India awaited the arrival of a severe cyclone that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.
General Sherman appears to be holding up well (not bad for a 2,200-year-old), but because of pests and climate change, the largest tree in the world needs a checkup