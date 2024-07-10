Extensive Destruction Seen in Gaza's al-Shejaiya Area Following IDF Operation

Israeli forces said on Wednesday, July 10, that they completed an operation in Gaza’s al-Shejaiya area, leaving behind extensive destruction documented by local journalists.

Video captured by journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul, who said it was filmed in the al-Shejaiya area, and posted on Wednesday shows buildings razed to the ground.

A Civil Defense spokesperson described the area as a “ghost town” following the withdrawal of Israeli troops, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it destroyed several tunnels during an operation that lasted about two weeks. Credit: Ismail Al-Ghoul via Storyful

Video Transcript

.

. . . . . . . . . . .