Extensive town roadworks reach significant milestone

The improvement works have included widening footpaths for pedestrians [Wiltshire Council]

Extensive work to make a town centre more pedestrian friendly has reached a "significant milestone".

Manvers Street, Fore Street and Wicker Hill in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, will reopen on Sunday after closing in May as part of a £16m revamp.

The project is now entering its third and final phase, focusing on improving footpaths along Hill Street.

Councillor Nick Holder, the council's cabinet member for highways, confirmed "all local businesses will remain open throughout this final phase".

New street furniture has been added to the town centre [Wiltshire Council]

The recent improvements included widening and resurfacing footpaths, adding designated parking and loading bays, installing new street furniture and carrying out essential drainage works.

According to Wiltshire Council, the third phase starts on Monday and will be coordinated with planned utility work to minimise disruption for residents and businesses.

Mr Holder said upgrades at Manvers Street and Fore Street are making the centre "more vibrant and connected".

"We understand that improvements of this scale can cause temporary disruption, and we appreciate everyone’s patience whilst we complete the works."

The scheme is funded by the government’s £16 million investment in Trowbridge via the Future High Streets Fund.

