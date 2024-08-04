Extortion cases up by 50% in Windsor and Amherstburg

New statistics from Windsor police show extortion reports increasing by over 50 per cent in 2023.

The number of extortion reports in Windsor and Amherstburg went up from 55 in 2022 to 83 in 2023, according to a post from the police service on X, formerly Twitter.

Windsor police defines extortion as, "using threats, accusations or violence to coerce someone into surrendering something against their will."

The target can include money, sexual favours, promises or property. Seniors, young people and new Canadians are populations most vulnerable to extortion.

To prevent being extorted, Windsor police has a few tips, including to never provide banking information by phone or email, and to be aware of scammers who claim to investigate criminal activity.