Extra £3.2m funding for bus routes

Shannen Headley - BBC News, West Midlands
·1 min read
An empty bus with blue seats and red handles
Eight routes across the county will be supported by the grant [Getty Images]

Bus services in Herefordshire are to receive a £3m investment to support public transport routes in the county.

The Department for Transport announced on Monday that Herefordshire Council would get a grant of £3.257m to help extend current local bus routes.

While the council does not run any bus services itself, the eight routes supported by the grant are operated by Sargeants, Yeomans, DRM and Newport Transport Ltd.

Councillor Philip Price said the local bus services were vital for people in the area who do not drive - particularly the elderly and young people.

He said: "We very much welcome this additional funding, which will support us to maintain, protect and improve crucial and much-valued services across our county, connecting people and communities."

Some areas will get more regular services, while others will see routes running later, or closed routes reinstated.

Follow BBC Hereford & Worcester on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

