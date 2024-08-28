'Extra dates to be added to Oasis tour' as Bonehead set to join Liam and Noel Gallagher on lineup

Oasis guitarist Bonehead will join Liam and Noel Gallagher on stage next summer as the band reunite 15 years after they split up.

The Gallagher brothers announced they have put their past behind them and will reform Oasis 15 years after the band split.

The Britpop band revealed they will embark on a £50 million stadium tour including four nights at Wembley during summer 2025.

One of the band’s founding members Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs will also join the moody brothers on stage as they embark on a UK tour.

Insiders told The Sun that extra concerts will be announced once this run sells out.

“This is it. This is happening,” the Gallagher brothers both wrote on their social media pages in a highly anticipated announcement at 8am on Tuesday morning.

A source said: “These shows will sell out in less than three minutes. Extra dates will be added for sure.”

Oasis posted a 91 second video announcing their reunion on social media including clips from some of the band’s biggest gigs and quotes from the Gallagher brothers.

The pair are seen laughing and sharing a kiss towards the end of the footage.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they added: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The Oasis website crashed immediately as fans were sent into a frenzy following the announcement.

Ballot registration has opened for tickets ahead of Saturday’s general sale.The UK and Ireland tour will start at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Tickets for UK dates will go on sale from 9am on Saturday, with Dublin tickets available from 8am the same day.

Oasis fans have been labelling it as the “ticket bloodbath of the century” as there appears to be no presale links.

Bonehead, 59, is understood to still be close to both the Gallagher brothers and played on Liam’s Definitely Maybe tour this summer after overcoming tonsil cancer in 2023.

A source told the Sun: “Bonehead is confirmed. They both wanted him in the fold and he was one of the drivers of the reunion. Noel has brought in some of his band too.

“The Oasis family has really come back together. Bonehead is ecstatic.”

Noel, 57, quit the band exactly 15 years ago on August 28 2009.

He said he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”. It was prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The brothers are believed to have buried the hatchet during a late night phone call before being reunited for a photoshoot in London last month.