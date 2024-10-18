Extra strong cannabis changes drug users’ DNA, study finds

The study is the first to show high-potency cannabis leaves a unique signature on DNA - Chanwit Whanset/500px

High-strength cannabis changes drug users’ DNA, researchers have found.

Researchers at King’s College London and the University of Exeter discovered high-potency cannabis leaves a distinct mark on DNA, which could provide insight into the biological impact of using the drug.

It raises the prospect of developing a test that could identify cannabis users at risk of suffering psychosis as a result of taking the drug.

High-potency cannabis is defined as having tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 10 per cent or more. THC is the psychoactive component of cannabis and causes users to feel high, but it can also cause anxiety and paranoia in higher doses.

The amount of THC has been steadily increasing since the 1990s in the UK and US. In Colorado, where the drug is legal, it is possible to buy cannabis with 90 per cent THC.

Scientists have previously warned that some people who smoke strong cannabis may be at greater risk of developing psychosis or schizophrenia, but the extent of the risk is contested.

Teenagers are thought to be at particular risk of psychosis as the brain is developing during adolescence.

The researchers found high-potency cannabis alters DNA methylation, a mechanism that switches genes on and off. The drug particularly affected genes related to energy and immune system functions.

They discovered the effect of cannabis use on DNA was different in people experiencing their first episode of psychosis compared with users who have never experienced psychosis.

This was true for participants who had used high-potency cannabis. However, people who had experienced psychosis had a different signature of alteration in their DNA.

This suggests there could be potential for DNA blood tests to help characterise those cannabis users at risk of developing psychosis to inform preventative approaches, they said.

‘Increasing prevalence of cannabis use’

Marta Di Forti, professor of drugs, genes and psychosis at King’s College London and senior author of the report, said: “With the increasing prevalence of cannabis use and more availability of high-potency cannabis, there is a pressing need to better understand its biological impact, particularly on mental health.

“Our study is the first to show high-potency cannabis leaves a unique signature on DNA related to mechanisms around the immune system and energy production.

“Future research needs to explore if the DNA signature for current cannabis use, and in particular the one of high-potency types, can help identify those users most at risk to develop psychosis, both in recreational and medicinal use settings.”

Dr Emma Dempster, a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter and the study’s first author, said: “This is the first study to show that frequent use of high-potency cannabis leaves a distinct molecular mark on DNA, particularly affecting genes related to energy and immune function.

“Our findings provide important insights into how cannabis use may alter biological processes. DNA methylation, which bridges the gap between genetics and environmental factors, is a key mechanism that allows external influences, such as substance use, to impact gene activity.

“These epigenetic changes, shaped by lifestyle and exposures, offer a valuable perspective on how cannabis use may influence mental health through biological pathways.”