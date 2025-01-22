Extreme cold bottoms out in Ontario before clipper blows through with snow

An Arctic chill has gripped much of Ontario this week, prompting widespread extreme cold warnings with wind chill values plunging into the -30s and -40s.

Meandering snow squalls have also targeted the traditional snow belt regions once again, with hefty totals up to 50 cm forecast in the hardest-hit areas through Wednesday. This has prompted road and school closures at times.

A weak clipper system will track across the region Wednesday night and Thursday, with a few centimetres of snow likely for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Between 5-10+ cm could fall locally, especially for areas that see lake enhancement.

Frigid temperatures will begin to moderate through Wednesday, though remaining on the cold side of seasonal. By the weekend, the deep freeze will break, bringing relief from the dangerously cold conditions.

Slowly breaking out of the deep freeze, but with more snow to contend with

The significantly cold air mass holds on for one more day on Wednesday, with still chilly, but more comfortable weather forecast for Thursday and into the weekend.

Baron - Wednesday evening precipitation in Ontario - Jan22

A weak system will move across the Great Lakes region later Wednesday, bringing 5-15 cm of snow to the lake shores.

A more widespread swath of light flurries is likely across the south, though with some areas in line for up to 5 cm. This could be enough to slick up commute times across the region, so drivers are urged to plan ahead, and brace for the deteriorating conditions.

Baron - Ontario snow totals - Jan22

Great weekend for outdoor activities

Some snow flurries could move in Saturday, but overall a cooler and calmer weekend is in store. With temperatures moderating to much more comfortable conditions, it will be a great opportunity to take advantage of outdoor activities, and the fresh snow in ski country.

Near seasonal or colder than seasonal temperatures will dominate through the end of January, however, no major winter storms are in sight, just clipper systems, and ongoing lake-effect snow.

Signs of an early spring?

During the first week of February, much milder air will surge north into the eastern U.S. and attempt to push north of the U.S. border from the Great Lakes to Atlantic Canada. This will bring a milder pattern to this region, but it is too early to know whether this will actually bring an extended period of early spring-like weather or if this region will just become the battleground between the contrasting air masses. That would result in messy winter storms, with an active storm track across the region.

The exact location of the battleground between the two contrasting air masses will be so critical to what the first few weeks of February look like along the 401-corridor.

