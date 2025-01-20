Extreme cold stretches across Ontario until Wednesday

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Environment Canada says the vast majority of Ontario is under prolonged extreme cold warnings, with wind chill values in many areas hovering around -40 degrees in many areas.

The weather agency has issued extreme cold warnings for areas around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay stretching to the north.

Communities around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will see cold weather continue into Wednesday, where areas on the shore of Lake Superior are expected to see frigid temperatures cease on Tuesday.

The weather agency has also issued a snow squall warning watch for Northern Huron County and surrounding areas, which is expected to bring 30 to 60 centimetres of snow until Wednesday.

The agency says extremely cold temperatures put everyone at risk and frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.

It says to check on older relatives, neighbours and friends and to keep pets indoors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press

