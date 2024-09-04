‘This has been an extreme event’: Tasmanians take stock of damage after record flooding

Rafqa Touma
·3 min read
<span>Drone image of flooded hop fields at Bushy Park. Tasmania has experienced days of flooding and wet weather.</span><span>Photograph: Remi Chauvin/The Guardian</span>
Drone image of flooded hop fields at Bushy Park. Tasmania has experienced days of flooding and wet weather.Photograph: Remi Chauvin/The Guardian

Everything is saturated in Tasmania’s Derwent Valley.

The sodden ground is scattered with debris. Large trees and branches have been moved upriver. It is eerily quiet.

The Derwent Valley mayor, Michelle Dracoulis, said the stillness made it seem “as though nothing’s happening the last couple of days” except, of course, for “the damage that has been incurred”.

Record flooding had swamped Tasmania, inundating roads and properties, resulting in many residents of towns surrounding the Derwent River near Meadowbank and Macquarie Plains evacuating on Monday morning.

Crews and police had been door-knocking in the area since then and two evacuation centres remained open for displaced residents on Wednesday.

“We are probably all a bit shocked,” local Sarah Okenyo said. “It hasn’t happened that badly for a while and I probably didn’t think it was going to get as bad as it did.”

It started with wild winds and rain, Okenyo said. Then the banks of the Derwent River broke.

“Anything low-lying has totally been flooded, and the roads in and out of the town in certain directions.”

Okenyo lives on a mountain in the valley. From her home, she could see the water level rise “but I didn’t expect it to get up over the road”.

She is part of the Derwent Valley concert band. They use the memorial hall in the centre of town to rehearse. But it had now been converted into an evacuation centre for people who live close to the river.

“We are glad that it can help, so that people who can’t get home or their home is flooded can have somewhere to stay that is warm and dry,” Okenyo said.

In Bushy Park, Tom Parry watched a quarter of the farm he manages for Hop Products Australia submerge under water.

The Styx River runs through the 265 hectare farm, where it joins the Derwent. The Derwent also borders the property – making it prone to floods.

“This is the biggest flood I’ve seen come through,” Parry said. “This flood is probably the biggest flood we have had since the Meadowbank dam was built.”

The water level rose at a frightening pace, he said.

“We had a little bit of infrastructure damage. The irrigation by the pump sheds, a bit of erosion around the riverbanks of the hop fields that border the river.”

The property’s low-lying paddocks were inundated, washing out the strings that hop plants grow up.

“It certainly can make you pretty nervous about the power of the water and the damage it can do.”

With roads closed, Parry was unable to get around the farm and inspect the damage.

Related: Tasmania faces record flooding as wild weather in Victoria and NSW causes flight cancellations and power outages

“I was quite nervous for a couple of days,” he said. “There is quite a lot of debris, particularly scattered through the farm. Tree branches are going to take a fair bit of cleaning up.”

“Overwhelmingly, at the moment, communities [are] looking out for each other,” Dracoulis, the mayor, said.

She hailed the volunteer efforts to clean roads and transport food to people isolated and affected by power outages.

“We live in a river area, we do get flooding, but this has been an extreme event.

“We’ve come out the other end now with just a bit of a clean-up on our hands.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Three storms are brewing in the ocean with potential to impact US

    The waves are most likely to hit Florida and Texas

  • 'More fat, more flavour': Why PEI tuna is selling at its highest price in decades

    About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in

  • 5-year-old attacked by mountain lion during Labor Day family outing to Malibu Creek State Park near Los Angeles

    A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.

  • Sunken village emerges in Greece as drought dries up lake

    From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.

  • Rustad tells Jordan Peterson B.C. needs nuclear talk, end to school 'indoctrination'

    The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.

  • Watch out for this prolific, invasive plant found throughout Ontario

    Ontario’s ecology faces a threat from the dog-strangling vine, an invasive plant spreading seeds at the end of summer. Gardeners can do their part now to prevent its expansion.

  • Stifling temperatures heighten storm risk, fire danger across B.C.

    The surge of heat over southern British Columbia will raise the fire danger in the coming days. We’ll also see a risk for thunderstorms bubbling up over parts of the province again on Tuesday.

  • Large sharks hunting each other ‘may be more common than thought’

    Researchers said they have the first documented evidence of a porbeagle being eaten by possibly an even bigger shark.

  • Rock star: Kingston-area mineral captures carbon, boosts crops

    Farmers in eastern Ontario are cautiously embracing a new mineral that promises to boost crop yields while also capturing atmospheric carbon. Canadian Wollastonite is the Seeley's Bay, Ont., mining company behind the project, and has partnered with U.K.-based UNDO, a nature-based carbon removal company.Wollastonite is the calcium- and silicate-rich mineral deposit derived from ancient fossilized limestone.The bright white mineral is blasted from the walls of an open quarry, crushed into a grit a

  • Heat on the Prairies begins to sizzle, but another surge is looming

    A ridge of high pressure will push more hot and dry air into the region soon. While temperatures midweek are comfortably in the mid-20s, the 30s will return for the weekend.

  • Landslides force power cuts in upscale LA neighbourhood

    Once-slow land movement is accelerating and forcing utility cuts for residents of Ranchos Palos Verdes.

  • Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines after leaving 14 dead in landslides and floods

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.

  • Video: Yacht adrift overnight in 20-foot waves

    Australia’s Navy and Air Force rescued two people after a terrifying night at sea as 20-foot waves tossed their stricken yacht nearly 200 miles off Australia’s eastern coast.

  • Tracking the Tropics | September 4, morning update

    ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

  • Blueberry grower in P.E.I. harnesses the sun to irrigate and fertilize crop

    A blueberry grower in P.E.I. is using the power of the sun to irrigate and fertilize his crop by way of a custom-designed system of solar panels and pumps. Gerard Morrison planted six acres of high-bush blueberries eight years ago at The Berry Orchard in Launching, east of Cardigan. He started harvesting them three years ago. It was very dry the year he planted, and Morrison ended up watering them by hand.That inspired him to search for a more creative way to irrigate.Morrison also uses the sola

  • Slow-moving tropical rainstorm to drench Houston to Tallahassee, Florida

    The same tropical rainstorm that dumped heavy rain on parts of Texas during the Labor Day weekend will drift eastward across the Gulf Coast region this week and bring enough rain to trigger localized flooding and travel delays, AccuWeather weather meteorologists say. By the weekend, the tropical rainstorm will reach the Atlantic coast. Over the holiday, 2-8 inches of rain poured down on portions of central Texas and part of the Texas coast. Galveston picked up 6.62 inches in 96 hours as of Tuesd

  • Water use trending down, construction on schedule for Calgary's critical feeder main pipe repairs

    Repair work to fix the Bearspaw feeder main, a critical feeder piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of the city's water, is on track to be completed by the originally estimated date of Sept. 23.Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services shared the news on Monday, adding that over the long weekend, demand for water across Calgary continued to decrease."We continue to trend in the right direction," he said. "Our ability to move treated water ar

  • Global data center industry to emit 2.5 billion tons of CO2 through 2030, Morgan Stanley says

    A boom in data centers is expected to produce about 2.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions globally through the end of the decade, and accelerate investments in decarbonization efforts, according to Morgan Stanley research. Hyperscalers, which include Google , Microsoft , Meta and Amazon , are driving the swift proliferation of electricity-guzzling data centers to expand their artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies. "This creates a large market for decarbonization solutions," according to Morgan Stanley's research report on Monday, which said the greenhouse gas emissions by the global data center industry will amount to about 40% of what the entire U.S. emits in a year.

  • A little warmer for the next few days

    A little warmer for the next few days

  • California landslides threaten homes, prompt evacuation warning

    The warning applies to more than 100 homes in the oceanside Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles. The utility company shut off power to many homes due to the "public safety threat."