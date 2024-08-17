Extreme misogyny to be treated as terrorism under UK government plans

Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, said governments had failed to address the rise in extremism for too long.

Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, said governments had failed to address the rise in extremism for too long. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

Extreme misogyny will be treated as a form of terrorism for the first time under government plans, it was reported.

Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, has ordered a review of the counter-terrorism strategy to address violence against women and girls and identify gaps in current legislation and examine emerging ideologies, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Under the proposals, teachers would be legally required to refer pupils they suspect of extreme misogyny to Prevent, the UK government’s counter-terror programme.

Cooper told the Telegraph: “For too long, governments have failed to address the rise in extremism, both online and on our streets, and we’ve seen the number of young people radicalised online grow. Hateful incitement of all kinds fractures and frays the very fabric of our communities and our democracy.”

The Labour MP added: “Action against extremism has been badly hollowed out in recent years, just when it should have been needed most.

“That’s why I have directed the Home Office to conduct a rapid analytical sprint on extremism, to map and monitor extremist trends, to understand the evidence about what works to disrupt and divert people away from extremist views, and to identify any gaps in existing policy which need to be addressed to crack down on those pushing harmful and hateful beliefs and violence.

“That work will underpin a new strategic approach to countering extremism from government, working closely with communities to build consensus and impetus for our plans.”

The review is expected to be completed this autumn as part of a new counter-extremism strategy which is set to be unveiled by the Home Office next year.

There are several extremism categories ranked by the Home Office including “incel”, or “involuntarily celibate”, an online subculture in which a misogynistic worldview is promoted by men who blame women for their lack of sexual opportunities.

Last month, a senior police officer warned that online influencers like Andrew Tate could radicalise young men and boys into extreme misogyny in the same way terrorists draw in their followers.

Deputy chief constable Maggie Blyth, national lead for policing violence against women and girls (VAWG), said the influencing of young boys online is “quite terrifying”.

She said the Online Safety Act needs to go further and that faster action should be taken to protect children.

Blyth said senior officers who focus on violence against women and girls are in contact with counter-terrorism teams to look at the risk of young men being radicalised.

She said: “We know that some of this is also linked to radicalisation of young people online, we know the influencers, Andrew Tate, the element of influencing of particularly boys, is quite terrifying and that’s something that both the leads for counter-terrorism in the country and ourselves from a VAWG perspective are discussing.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council published a report on violence against women and girls, framing it as a national emergency.

Tate is currently awaiting trial in Romania over allegations of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. He denies the charges.

Last year, counter-extremism workers warned of a rise in the number of cases being referred to them by schools concerned about the influence of Tate.

Incidents included the verbal harassment of female teachers or other pupils and outbursts echoing the influencer’s views.

One frontline worker handling cases under the Prevent programme told the Guardian: “He [Tate] obviously doesn’t fit within the Prevent sphere but incels do. He is parallel to them and has a crossover. When I’m in schools I find myself describing him, effectively, as toxic misogyny on steroids.”