Extreme wildfire activity in N.W.T. blankets much of the territory in smoke on Sunday

Orange skies seen from inside a car travelling on Highway 3 between Fort Providence and the Highway 1 junction on Sunday. (Liny Lamberink/CBC - image credit)

Extreme fire activity in N.W.T. this weekend caused by high winds and hot, dry weather left much of the territory blanketed in thick wildfire smoke on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued air quality advisories on Sunday for 15 of the N.W.T.'s communities, including most of the North Slave, South Slave, and Dehcho regions — and some communities in the Sahtu.

In Yellowknife, skies were orange in the early afternoon, and the Environment Canada Air quality index was at 'very high risk.'

And on Highway 3, drivers reported orange skies and low visibility.

She said that as of Sunday afternoon, the community is not considered at risk. However, in a fire update Saturday, N.W.T. Fire noted its crews are setting up sprinklers on cabins, the highway and fibre lines near kilometres 230 to 260 of Highway 1, where one fire spread overnight.

On Saturday, N.W.T. Fire warned of "extreme fire danger" across the territory this weekend.

In an update Saturday afternoon, N.W.T. Fire said that crews would be focusing their energy on fires around the communities of Kakisa, Wrigley, Wekweètì, and Deline.

Residents of those communities were asked not to use ATVs or boats over the weekend because of wildfire smoke was causing dangerously low visibility.

A portion of Highway 1 was also closed on Saturday for several hours because of extremely poor visibility caused by wildfire smoke.