‘Extremely active’ Atlantic hurricane season forecast for 2024

An unprecedented number of Atlantic hurricanes are expected this year during an “extremely active” season, forecasters have warned.

The findings, published on Thursday by Colorado State University, predicted 11 hurricanes and 23 named storms in 2024. This included five major hurricanes of categories 3-5 with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

The researchers cited record-breaking ocean temperatures as a primary factor since warm water fuels hurricane strength. 2023 was the hottest year on record, and 2024 could break that record.

There is also the strong chance for La Niña, a recurring climate pattern, that will play a role.

The team predicts that 2024 hurricane activity will be about 170 per cent of the average season betwee 1991 and 2020. Scientists say that the climate crisis has played a role in making hurricanes stronger.

