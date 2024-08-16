'Extremely Strong' Typhoon Ampil Approaches East Japan

Forecasters in Japan were warning of strong winds and heavy rain as the “extremely strong” Typhoon Ampil approached from the east.

The typhoon was expected to reach the east of Japan at around 3 pm on August 17.

According to CIRA, the typhoon had developed a large central eye, signalling continued intensification as it moved west.

The Indo-Pacific Tropical Cyclone Warning Center said Ampil had become a dangerous Category 3 typhoon on Thursday evening. Credit: @yokoharashiro48 via Storyful