Eye doctors preparing for influx of patients after solar eclipse
Eye doctors preparing for influx of patients after solar eclipse
Eye doctors preparing for influx of patients after solar eclipse
Nutritionist Rob Hobson eats as few UPFs as possible, focusing on whole foods and home cooking. Here's the recipe for his lunchtime salad.
One Canadian expert says everyone should still be getting a COVID-19 vaccine every six months.
A cancer survivor revealed her do's and don'ts for what to say to a cancer patient - after being told to "look on the bright side" during her treatment. Kristen Beatty, 33, was diagnosed with non-hodgkin lymphoma - a type of cancer that forms in the immune system - after experiencing chest pain. She underwent chemotherapy and was given the all clear a year later. Kristen shares her story online and gives advice on how to address the topic of cancer. In light of the recent news of the The Princess of Wales' recent diagnosis, Kristen feels she would have had to have been "selfless in the way she told her family".
Here’s what experts say.
Roughly 1.6 million Canadian seniors have signed up for the national dental care plan, but only a few thousand dentists have joined because of concerns with the lack of clarity around the program and additional administrative work. This could force seniors to switch dentists, if they can find one participating.
Rebecca Cook/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump, whose position on abortion has been unclear for the better part of his campaign, said Monday that abortion access should be decided on a state-to-state basis and punted on what he believes the cutoff should be.In a much-anticipated video posted to Truth Social on Monday morning, Trump boasted about getting Roe v. Wade overturned and said that because of the ruling, abortion is a state’s issue and that each state should decide its own law “by vot
In a new Poosh post, Kardashian’s nutrition specialist revealed the diet the reality star follows to maximize “milk support”
A pancreatic cancer vaccine has continued to protect a small group of patients from their cancer coming back, three years after receiving the jab, a new study says.
“Many respiratory viruses, including Influenza, RSV and COVID-19, can cause cold-like symptoms,” the California Department of Public Health said.
Since the Dobbs decision, California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont have held public referendums where voters sided with abortion supporters to protect access to the procedure.
Any potato will be a healthy source of fiber and potassium, but these kinds have more antioxidants. Use this trick to find the healthiest one.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesThe sister of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and a band of conservative anti-vax activists are running for the board of a renowned public hospital in Florida under the banner of “medical freedom.”If they win, they’ll hold a majority over Sarasota’s award-winning facility where one of their allies—elected in 2022 with two other “health freedom candidates” to the nine-member panel—is already trying to peddle vac
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) broke with former President Trump on Monday over Trump’s decision to back away from endorsing a national 15-week abortion ban, declaring that leaving the issue entirely to the states “runs contrary to an American consensus that would limit late-term abortions.” “I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a…
Melatonin is a chemical that our bodies produce to help promote sleep. When people talk about "taking" melatonin, they are referring to a supplement.
Weeks after undergoing heart surgery, Gail Lawson found herself back in an operating room. Her incision wasn’t healing, and an infection was spreading. At a hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz performed a complex, hourslong procedure to repair tissue and close the wound. While recuperating, Lawson phoned the doctor’s office in a panic. He returned the call himself and squeezed her in for an appointment the next day. “He was just so good with me, so patient, so kind,” she sai
A Texas woman who went into premature labor, developed sepsis and nearly died and a Louisiana woman who said restrictive abortion laws prevented her from getting medical help for a miscarriage are now campaigning for President Joe Biden as the Democrat highlights how women's health is being affected by the overturning of federal abortion protections. Amanda Zurawski and Kaitlyn Joshua will travel to North Carolina and Wisconsin over the next two weeks to meet with doctors, local officials and voters. The Biden campaign sees their stories as potent firsthand accounts of the growing medical peril for many women as abortion restrictions pushed by Republicans complicate health care.
There are almost 600,000 Canadian children and, in total, about three million people dealing with food allergies in the country and for many, it can sometimes feel like a nightmare having to be careful what they eat or the food they're around. As Sean Previl reports, new guidelines could bring hope for some and are another step in helping those suffering from food allergies.
An attorney for two people who died of a rare lung cancer argued on Monday for a jury to hold BNSF Railway responsible for pollution in a small Montana town near the U.S.-Canada border where thousands of people were exposed to toxic asbestos dust. The railroad — now owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. — hauled asbestos-tainted vermiculite from a nearby mine through Libby, Montana, over decades.
((SL Advertiser)) Platinum Wellness & Weight Loss can help end the weight loss struggle! To learn more, call (602) 866-8100, or go to SL.PlatinumWellness.net
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Relatives of a Vermont woman whose obituary drew national attention for its candid and heart-breaking discussion of her opioid addiction have reached a settlement with some of the parties who were sued for allegedly failing to provide adequate medical care. The family of Madelyn Linsenmeir sued the city of Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, saying law enforcement officials ignored the 30-year-old mother’s pleas for help before she d