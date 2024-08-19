Daily Briefing: All eyes on Chicago

Kamala Harris heads to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week with momentum and a big opportunity to sway unsure Americans. The latest in cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. How Disney claims one widower cannot bring a wrongful death lawsuit.

Democrats' political center descends on Chicago

The 2024 Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago with President Joe Biden speaking during the opening night of the convention.

The convention's first night will pay tribute to the 81-year-old Democratic president, who last month ended his reelection campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee.

Hamas rejects proposed cease-fire plan

Hamas leaders on Sunday said no to a proposed cease-fire agreement hammered out in talks last week that had drawn optimism from U.S., Egypt and Qatar mediators suggesting a deal could be close. The Biden administration is trying to bridge gaps between Israel and Hamas on control of border crossings, the number and identity of Israeli hostages and security prisoners that would be freed and future governance of the embattled Gaza enclave. Read more

Zelenskyy says Ukraine creating 'buffer zone' in Russia

The Ukraine military's stunning offensive into Russia's Kursk region will create a "buffer zone on the aggressor's territory" to discourage Russian attacks into Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday. Zelenskyy also lauded his invading fighters for capturing Russian troops, saying the effort "replenishes our exchange fund" and will hasten the release of Ukrainian troops and civilians held by the Russians. Read more

Massive data breach included Social Security numbers

National Public Data, which aggregates data to provide background checks, has confirmed it suffered a massive data breach involving Social Security numbers and other personal data on millions of Americans. Cybersecurity firm Pentester said it got the data and created a tool you can use to see if your information is in the breach – it shows names, addresses, address histories, and social security numbers. You will find it at npd.pentester.com. Read more about the breach.

Disney wrongful death lawsuit highlights danger of fine print

The Walt Disney Co. is trying to toss out a widower’s wrongful death lawsuit, arguing he agreed to settle any disputes with the entertainment giant and any of its affiliates out of court when he signed up for a free trial of its streaming service Disney+. Jeffrey Piccolo’s lawyers countered that he never signed an agreement with Walt Disney Parks. Even if he had, they said the terms and conditions would not extend to his wife, who experienced a severe allergic reaction and died in the resort's Disney Springs complex. Read more

Photo of the day: Ana Bărbosu gets Olympic medal

Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu addressed Jordan Chiles as she received her Olympic bronze medal for the floor exercise amid an ongoing scoring controversy.

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu poses with her Olympic bronze medal after a Friday ceremony in Bucharest.

