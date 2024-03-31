All eyes on Istanbul as Turkey goes to local polls in test of Erdogan's popularity

Turkish voters went to the polls on Sunday in municipal elections, with all eyes on Istanbul, the national "jewel" that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to pry away from the opposition.

Erdogan's road to power in Turkey began in Istanbul when he was elected mayor of the mythic city straddling Europe and Asia in 1994.

His allies held the city until Ekrem Imamoglu of the secular Republican People's Party (CHP) wrested control five years ago.

As soon as he clinched re-election as president last May -- he has been head of state since 2014 -- Erdogan launched the campaign to reclaim the city of 16 million people.

"Istanbul is the jewel, the treasure and the apple of our country's eye," the 70-year-old leader said at a rally in the city recently.

"Whoever wins Istanbul, wins Turkey," Erman Bakirci, a pollster from Konda Research and Consultancy, recalled Erdogan once saying.

The Turkish president has named former environment minister Murat Kurum as his candidate.

The latest polls show that Imamoglu -- who edged out an Erdogan ally in the 2019 election that gained international headlines -- has a slight lead.

Erdogan has thrown all his energy into campaigning for his candidate.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Turkey poised for local elections as Erdogan's party eyes recapturing Istanbul

Deepfakes, censorship and media pressure ahead of Turkey's local elections

Relations between Turkey and Egypt turn 'new leaf' as Erdogan visits Cairo