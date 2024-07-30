All eyes on me: US gymnastic star Simone Biles’ glorious return to Olympic gold

Just three years after having pulled out of the same event in the Tokyo Games due to a debilitating mental block, Simone Biles led the US team to a crushing victory in the women’s team artistic gymnastics on Tuesday at Paris's Bercy Arena.

Is Simone Biles getting sick of us? You couldn’t blame her. Sitting in the media room after having led the US gymnastic team to triumphant gold in the women’s artistic gymnastics final of the Paris Olympics, she sat through question after question from the eager press. How was her calf holding up? What was going through her mind at the start of her floor routine? Finally, it proved too much.

“Y’all are so nosy, geez! Just give me a break,” she said. “It’s always one thing after the next!” Then she shifted registers seamlessly, her tone once again clipped and courteous. “But you know, we’re doing pain management, so once we’re up there…”

It was funny, and it was true – we’re obsessed. At Paris’s Bercy Arena, a concrete ziggurat swathed in swatches of bright green grass in the capital’s east, the 15,000-strong crowd is largely there for just one person – Simone Biles. With her team’s victory tonight, she is now the most decorated gymnast in the world.

The headline act isn’t here yet, but the show has already started. As the audience files gratefully into the air-conditioned embrace of Bercy Arena, the MC is already pumping the crowd for everything they’ve got.



