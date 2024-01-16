Your eyes won’t even know what to do when looking at this Texas home for sale. See why

A home with a colorful interior has some on a popular real estate page scratching their heads in both awe and confusion.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-plus-bathroom house — which is listed in Heath, Texas, for $1.6 million — looks like most of the high-end residences in the neighborhood on the outside. But inside? It’s an entirely different world that comes in flows of color-bombastic accent waves and decor.

“Boasting a modern design, this residence is a true masterpiece, seamlessly blending sophistication with comfort,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “The dramatic main room combined with the adjacent dining room creates an elaborate entertaining area! Elevate your culinary experience in a world class kitchen featuring high-end appliances. The meticulously designed space combines functionality with luxury, a chefs dream.”

Other features include:

Views

Theater

Game room

Outdoor kitchen

Outdoor dining area

Three-car garage

Storage

Fans of Zillow Gone Wild, a popular Facebook page and X account that highlights unique houses for sale, focus on the prismatic way the home was styled — from matte gray walls, to a Barbie-like fuchsia room, to medieval bedroom decor, the house is popping with color.

“Pure chaos. But done so well I can’t even be mad,” one person commented on Facebook.

“I love this. It’s tastefully over the top and I’m here for it!!” another expressed.

“This house is what happens when a bravo fan gets a settlement from falling in a grocery store,” someone joked on X, formally known as Twitter.

“In my alternate life as a childfree, thrice-divorced lady, this would be my dream house! Not a man or child in sight!” one person posted.

Heath is about 25 miles northeast of Dallas.

