Eyewitness reacts to shooting that left rape suspect dead
A witness described a confrontation between police and a rape suspect in Lancaster County that ended with officers opening fire on the man.
A witness described a confrontation between police and a rape suspect in Lancaster County that ended with officers opening fire on the man.
The biggest question surrounding J.J. McCarthy going into the Rose Bowl isn't if this will be the junior quarterback's final game in maize and blue. The more immediate concern for the top-ranked Wolverines is making sure McCarthy is healthy after he struggled with a lingering ankle injury during the second half of the season. On Friday morning, the junior gave himself a clean bill of health as Michigan (13-0) continues preparations for its College Football Playoff semifinal game against No. 4 Alabama (12-1).
York Regional Police have recovered 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million from a parking lot in Mississauga and charged six people with multiple offences. In November members of the Auto Cargo Theft Unit became aware of a parking lot in Mississauga where multiple stolen vehicles were parked, police said in a news release Friday.Police identified suspects and discovered other locations where stolen vehicles were being taken and stored, according to the release.On Dec. 14, a search w
The NYT reported that it had found at least seven locations where women and girls appeared to have been the victims of sexual assaults or mutilations.
It's been more than a month since Gurdit Singh Sidhu's parents were shot and killed at their family's Caledon rental house.The shooting, just before midnight on Nov. 20, left doors and walls in the property riddled with bullet holes. Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, both 57, were visiting Sidhu and his sister from India and planned to travel home in January.Jagtar died at the scene and Harbhajan died in hospital. Both were shot more than 20 times, Sidhu said. Instead of celebrating his father's
A man has been charged with impaired driving for the 21st time, receiving a jail sentence of almost five years, according to Abbotsford police. A Friday release from the Abbotsford Police Department says Roy Heide, 66, was arrested after a motorcycle accident on Clearbrook Road on Aug. 15, 2022 that resulted in serious injuries for the passenger of the motorcycle. Police say Heide, the driver, attempted to flee the scene but was identified by officers with the assistance of witnesses. The releas
The suspect was shot in the right shoulder, officials say.
A man shot dead by Winnipeg officers during a hostage situation in the city's West Broadway area on Thursday was a suspect in the death of a missing trucker from British Columbia, police say.Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to an apartment block the corner of Furby Street and Cornish Avenue about a 19-year-old woman being held captive by a man armed with an edged weapon.The man barricaded himself and the woman inside a suite where two other adults and a child were also being held against th
A celebrity-studded "Almost Naked" party in Moscow's famed Mutabor nightclub has drawn outrage from Russia's political establishment, which has become increasingly po-faced since the assault on Ukraine. Footage showing Russian VIPs in lingerie and raunchy costumes led to the arrest of a rapper for wearing nothing but a strategically-placed sock, and calls for boycotts and investigations.The scandal shows the shrinking space for anything deviating from conservative patriotism in Russia since its
They grabbed items off shelves in several states and drove home to New York, feds say.
“This is an extremely disturbing case,” officials said.
He was charged with murder the death of his 77-year-old grandmother after fighting with his mother and brother about a TV show, investigators said.
Warning: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers.A 42-year-old Bowmanville man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made plans with an American mother to engage in sexual acts with her children, aged two and six, Durham police say. Durham police got word Wednesday from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that a man who possibly lived in Bowmanville was planning sexual acts with children, according to a news release issued Thursday. The man and the
Multiple cars were damaged and an Enmax electrical box was taken out early Friday morning as Calgary police responded to a 911 call reporting a stolen vehicle, police told CBC News.Police responded to the 300 block of Savanna Park N.E. at 4 a.m."Upon arrival police witnessed the stolen vehicle fleeing the area. The vehicle hit multiple parked cars and collided with an electric box causing residents in the area to lose power," police said.The suspect fled police, hitting multiple parked cars and
The man was buried at his son’s home under a garden, according to Birmingham police
A wealthy businessman who secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman has been ordered to pay her £500 in damages.
A bizarre and brazen incident was caught on camera Christmas day. A rolling rack with thousands of dollars worth of winter coats was wheeled onto a SkyTrain after it was taken from MetroTown mall. It was a first for Transit police and Burnaby RCMP. Grace Ke has more.
The former pastor of The Meeting House — an Ontario megachurch — is facing two more sexual assault charges, CBC Hamilton has learned.Hamilton police Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told CBC Hamilton Bruxy Cavey was charged with two counts of sexual assault on Dec. 22.Ernst didn't say what prompted the new charges or provide detail about when the alleged assaults took place, but wrote in an email that Cavey will appear in court in January. Cavey, who was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House a
A man who authorities say fatally shot his mother two days after Christmas led police officers on a chase through the suburbs of Las Vegas and, along the way, stole a police vehicle and carjacked bystanders at gunpoint, shooting and killing one of them. The victim killed in what Las Vegas police say was the final carjacking was 39-year-old Jerry Lopez, a married father of seven children between the ages of 3 and 11. Karen Lopez told The Associated Press that her husband had just left for work around 4 a.m. and was minutes away from their home in southwestern Las Vegas when he unknowingly entered the suspect's path and was killed.
The woman died on Christmas a day after being attacked.
GATINEAU, Que. — Police in Western Quebec say they have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly flouting a driving ban for an eighth time in the last 25 years. Gatineau, Que., police say Roger Murray has been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol more than 20 times. Police say they arrested Murray, of Gatineau, on Thursday while he was behind the wheel of a vehicle without a licence plate in the parking lot of a business in the city, located across the river from Ottawa. Mur