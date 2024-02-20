EZT budget deliberations set to begin

The 2024 version of the East Zorra-Tavistock budget will soon be in the public eye. The budget will be released on the EZT website Feb. 8 for anyone interested in reviewing the document.

No number has been released yet, but Mayor Phil Schaefer told the Gazette recently he expects the township will table a responsible tax increase. Some area municipalities have struggled with their budgets including Oxford County which passed a 16.7 per cent tax hike onto residents. Wilmot Township is currently grappling with a 10.6 per cent jump in its draft document.

CAO Karen DePrest said she is hoping the public and members of council will take a keen interest in the process.

“Given the budgets we have seen in neighbouring communities, we know how important it is for council to be engaged in the discussions this year. I even received an anonymous letter encouraging full participation of council this year.”

A special meeting of council is being held Feb. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. It will be a working session for elected officials to ask questions, make recommendations for changes and give staff feedback on their wants and needs before a public meeting on Feb. 21 where the public can make delegations.

DePrest said she wants to make sure every councillor can participate in the special meeting.

“Should a council member be unable to attend due to illness or otherwise, we provided for a one-time exception to the procedural by-law for the special meeting to allow members to be brought in using TEAMS to a laptop at their workstation in the chamber. This will not be a virtual meeting but rather we are hoping to use laptops with speakers so that if someone is unable to attend physically, they would be able to fully participate.”

EZT does not yet have the equipment to allow any meeting to be recorded for rebroadcast, but as with all of their meetings, members of the public are welcome to attend and sit in the gallery but will not be eligible to speak until the meeting on Feb. 21.

The township explained the number-one priority in the 2024 budget is the AV equipment acquisition, installation, and training which is being funded through a Rural Technology reserve with no impact on that tax rate.

“Having received pre-approval to acquire the equipment, we have spoken with the chosen company, and they have confirmed that they are expecting the full order to be delivered to their docks in late March, or early April. They are allowing three weeks after that for installation and training,” said added DePrest.

The township hopes that by the end of the second quarter, the technology will be fully operational in council chambers with the ability to record and stream meetings.

“Council will also need to look toward a permanent solution to our salt and sand shed for public works in 2024. We had previously done a temporary repair and cover to the existing storage facilities at our yard in Hickson, but the capacity is not sufficient for an extended significant winter event if it were to happen,” she added.

Just because the budget won’t be finalized that, doesn’t mean property owners won’t be paying taxes. A 2024 interim tax bills will be issued the week of Feb. 5 with installment due dates of Feb. 29 and May 31.

“These bills will be for 50 per cent of last year’s final taxes, as prescribed by the Municipal Act,” explained DePrest.

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette