EZT introduces a memorial program for residents

Residents of East Zorra-Tavistock now have an opportunity to pay tribute following the loss of a loved one after council approved the township’s first-ever commemorative bench and tree program policy at last Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The idea came from Shirley Hanlon, a former councillor and Tavistock resident, who first floated the idea back in 2020 and then again in April of last year when she made a passionate plea to council. Hanlon’s two surviving children, Kelly Gillis and Greg Hanlon, are pleased the township is moving forward with it.

“Our Mom was very passionate about seeing this program come to life for the community. She believed strongly in the benefits of the program, not only of the benefits of trees in our environment, but also the wonderful opportunity to commemorate a loved one with a living memorial,” said Gillis.

She explained that when her mother served on council, she was a representative on the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority and took her role very seriously.

“She believed we all need to do what we can to take care of our environment for current and future generations. Mom was also interested in genealogy and the preservation of history having spent considerable time cataloging cemetery records for the Oxford County Genealogy Society. The idea of Memorial Groves brought those two passions together.”

Some of the fine print is still being worked out, including the cost involved for donors.

“Fee recommendations will be coming to council at the second meeting in February as part of my monthly treasury update report,” said EZT CAO Karen DePrest. “This allows staff to get quotes on the cost of benches, plaques for benches and our tree costs. The fees that will be recommended will be intended to be based on cost recovery only to cover the purchase price and upkeep of the trees and benches.”

Items such as wreaths or flowers are not permitted to be laid on or near any of the memorials, something DePrest said is meant to be preventative rather than punitive.

“The township does not take responsibility for those personal items if someone were to take or remove them.”

Donors will also not have the option of placing a plaque on or near trees purchased, something DePrest said is, again, a preventative measure and an issue she has personal experience with.

“When my mother passed away in 2021, I asked (London) about a memorial tree. Their program allows for the purchase of a tree in a set number of neighbourhood parks. The trees remain unmarked because you cannot adhere something to the tree that inhibits its health or growth and when the city tried using plaques on the ground or a marker beside the tree they were constantly having to replace or repair the markers due to vandalism.”

She added the idea that someone would destroy a recognition plate is disturbing but it became such a problem in London that the program was cancelled for two years.

DePrest said when her mother passed away last year, she purchased memorial trees for both her parents in the neighbourhood park where she grew up.

“Although passersby don’t know they are my parents’ trees, I know where they are, and I can sit by them whenever I want and remember them.”

Gillis is hoping to be the first person to utilize the new EZT program.

“We hope that we will have the opportunity to make the first donation to the program in 2024 in honour of our mother who passed away on Dec. 23, 2023. We think that would be very fitting, and we are confident that she would agree.”

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette