How the F-word lost its bite

It is now the UK’s most commonly-uttered expletive, but it seems the old F-word still has the power to attract attention. This week, fashion designer Stella McCartney received complaints after posters featuring the words “It’s About F–king Time” appeared in London.

The sweary slogan is part of an upcoming campaign, which features actress Eva Mendes and singer Raye, and saw models at Paris Fashion Week sashaying down the catwalk with the F-bomb emblazoned on their tops.

Stella McCartney is certainly not the first fashion brand to use the shock tactics of a well-placed expletive (or an almost-expletive) to capture attention. Remember French Connection’s fcuk T-shirts in the 90s? But seeing the word written out in full on a public poster could land her in trouble.

Stella McCartney isn’t the first person to use swearing as a marketing tool - PA Wire

In 2022, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found that Tesco Mobile adverts which used the words “shiitake”, “pistachio”, and “fettucine” to allude to expletives were breaching its code of conduct. Similarly, complaints about a BrewDog poster stating “SOBER AS A MOTHERFU” were upheld as it was “likely to offend a general audience”. However, a TV ad for Green Flag which featured the words “if your flipping car fudging goes kaput” were deemed acceptable, so clearly it’s a fine line.

Salty language might still be offensive in our adverts, but as a nation we’ve been cussing like sailors for centuries. Etymologists have been debating the first use of the F-word for years. It made an early appearance in English back in 1528, when a disgruntled monk scrawled, “O D f–kin abbot” in the margins of – ironically enough – a guide to moral conduct. But historian Paul Booth of Keele University claims that a court case in 1310 may have featured the earliest recorded use of it, embedded in the brilliantly-named defendant – one Roger F–kebythenavele.

Historians generally agree that “f–k” really came into its own in the 15th and 16th centuries as a synonym for sexual intercourse. But as with all good swear words, it could be creatively interpreted. The kestrel was called a “windf–ker” in 1599, and all the way back in 1373 there are records of a field in Bristol named Fockynggroue – and we can probably all guess what it was used for.

But given that the average Brit now uses up to 14 swear words a day, is dropping the F-bomb shocking any more? It certainly was back in 1965, when theatre critic Kenneth Tynan became a pioneer of profanity when he uttered the word ‘f–k’ live on the BBC. It’s thought to be the first time anyone had said the word on English-language television. Outraged viewers wrote to the Queen to complain and threatened to sue the BBC, which promptly issued a grovelling apology.

Even on paper, the F-word made people nervous. Norman Mailer’s publisher made him replace “f–king” with “fugging” throughout his 1948 novel The Naked and the Dead.

And in 1976, the Sex Pistols caused a national scandal, when they appeared on ITV’s Today programme and turned the air blue. Host Bill Grundy was suspended for two weeks following the incident, and the show was cancelled two weeks later.

Things had loosened up a little by 1989, when John Cleese gave what might be the funniest eulogy of all-time at Graham Chapman’s memorial service.

He explained that Chapman would have been offended had Cleese, the first person to say “sh–t” on British television, not used Chapman’s own death as an opportunity to also become the first person at a British memorial service to use the word “f–k”.

Notoriously foul-mouthed Miriam Margolyes must also get a mention for trailblazing services to swearing. The 83-year-old actress claims that it was actually she, and not Tynan, who was the first person to say the F-word on TV, as she uttered the word when she appeared on University Challenge back in 1963. Since then she’s sworn live on This Morning, and offered Jeremy Hunt an unforgettable expletive-laden “good luck message” on Radio 4.

“There is an undeniable pleasure in seeing the shock, sometimes disgust, on faces when I shout foul language at strangers, often in the car,” she wrote in her memoir.

Today it seems like most of us no longer give a fig about swearing, on TV or otherwise. In 2020, Ofcom found that complaints regarding on-air cursing have halved in five years, with viewers more concerned about racism and sexism. The TV show Succession had an average of 2.67 swear words per minute. But that’s positively puritan compared to BBC presenter Mishal Husain, who swore seven times in under 60 seconds during an interview with the then-home secretary, James Cleverly on Radio 4’s Today programme. Husain questioned Cleverly about things he was accused of saying, including describing a person or place as a “s–thole”.

Cleverly’s comments aside, linguistics experts say that swearing has become more acceptable over the past two decades as it is now used for purposes other than to insult people. “Swearing, as with all language use, is entirely context dependent and context specific,” says Dr Robbie Love, a lecturer in English Language at Aston University, Birmingham. “It’s what you do with the word and the various functions, as far as performed, that informs the perception of how acceptable it is. People commonly swear in casual conversation to express surprise, to create humour, to show solidarity with their peers.”

Meanwhile, Yehuda Baruch, a professor of management at the University of Southampton’s business school, says that his research with professionals such as lawyers, doctors and senior managers found swearing was used to create team cohesion, relieve stress and emphasise a point.

Clearly, Stella McCartney is hoping that the F-word on her posters will draw attention to ethical fashion (and sell some clothes in the process).

Stella McCartney’s campaign has caused a stir, but hers is not the first brand to use shock tactics - Startraks/Shutterstock | SWNS

“Swear words still feel strange and surprising in a marketing context, which makes the reader lean in,” says Doug Kessler, founder and creative director at Velocity Marketing. “That’s one of the reasons that “Buy More Beef You B–tards”, by a beef promotion board in Australia, is one of my all-time favourite slogans. Swearing in marketing is not for the timid, it says, ‘We’re not rule-bound. We’re confident enough to break some rules and ignore taboos.’”

So while Stella McCartney might have alienated some people with her potty-mouthed poster campaign, for others it will show passion, humour and authenticity.

Of course, the biggest argument for the F-word still being taboo is that you haven’t actually read it once in this article. We’ve gone for the old hyphen treatment every time. But perhaps you’re still offended? As Charlotte Brontë put it: “The practice of hinting by single letters those expletives with which profane and violent people are wont to garnish their discourse, strikes me as a proceeding which, however well meant, is weak and futile. I cannot tell what good it does – what feeling it spares – what horror it conceals.”