F1 2025 drivers' grid: Who is driving where next season and candidates for Mercedes seat

The drivers’ grid for the 2025 Formula One season is taking shape.

Lewis Hamilton’s surprise move to Ferrari for next year’s F1 campaign shocked the sport and kicked off what has been a vast swathe of changes, following a couple of stagnant years in the driver market.

Max Verstappen is set to stay at Red Bull despite rumours that he will replace Hamilton at Mercedes, who remain strongly linked with Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli and current reserve driver Mick Schumacher.

The German is also said to be of interest to Alpine and Sauber, who have one seat each left to fill along with RB.

Sergio Perez has secured a new contract to partner Verstappen at Red Bull while McLaren have both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri under contract. Aston Martin also boast a settled line-up in Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Charles Leclerc will partner Hamilton at Ferrari and 2024 teammate Carlos Sainz has agreed to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, where he’ll join Alex Albon.

It is towards the back of the grid where the most changes are planned with Haas ditching Kevin Magnussen after losing Nico Hulkenberg to Sauber. Ferrari academy driver Oliver Bearman will partner Esteban Ocon in 2025 once the Frenchman finishes his Alpine stint.

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have held onto their seats at Alpine and RB, respectively, but the futures of Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are all up in the air.

The Australian Grand Prix hosts the first F1 grand prix of 2025 on March 19 to begin another 24-race campaign.

F1 2025 drivers’ grid

Red Bull: Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez

Mercedes: George Russell & TBA

McLaren: Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll

Haas: Esteban Ocon & Oliver Bearman

Sauber: Nico Hulkenberg & TBA

RB: Yuki Tsunoda & TBA

Williams: Alex Albon & Carlos Sainz

Alpine: Pierre Gasly & TBA