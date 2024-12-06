F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Practice updates and results as Charles Leclerc receives penalty

The 2024 F1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points in the battle to be constructors’ champions after Lando Norris’ shock penalty in Qatar meant the Scuderia narrowed the deficit in the standings. McLaren are looking to win the constructors’ title for the first time since 1998, while Ferrari have not won the teams’ crown since 2008.

This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s 246th and final grand prix for Mercedes. The seven-time world champion, who won six of his titles with the Silver Arrows, joins Ferrari in 2025 and will be looking to end his time with Mercedes on a high after a torrid weekend in Qatar.

Max Verstappen won last year’s race in Abu Dhabi and has won the last four grands prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, including the controversial finale to the 2021 season.

Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX - LATEST UPDATES

The 2024 F1 season concludes this weekend in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi GP is Lewis Hamilton’s final race for Mercedes

NEW: Charles Leclerc receives 10-place grid penalty

Leclerc was quickest in first practice; FP2 is at 1pm (GMT)

READ: Inside George Russell’s extraordinary 14-minute outburst which reignites F1’s biggest feud

F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Charles Leclerc receives 10-place grid penalty!

11:02 , Kieran Jackson

Quickest in FP1 - but disaster for the rest of the weekend for Leclerc!

Ferrari had to fit a new battery to his car but that exceeds his season allocation, meaning he will take a 10-place grid drop for Sunday’s grand prix.

Massive advantage for McLaren in the battle for the constructors!

Both Williams drivers - Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto - will also have grid penalties this weekend. They have exceeded the allowed number of gearbox components.

Charles Leclerc has been hit by a grid penalty for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) (AP)

George Russell says Michael Masi would be ‘fearing for his life’ if Max Verstappen had lost 2021 F1 title

11:15 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell has slammed Max Verstappen’s behaviour and says former F1 race director Michael Masi would be “fearing for his life” if the Red Bull driver had lost the 2021 title in the manner Lewis Hamilton did.

In an extraordinary media session in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stood next to Russell and defended his driver amid his row with Verstappen – and labelled Red Bull boss Christian Horner a “yapping little terrier.”

Yet Russell, responding after Verstappen had accused the Brit of “lying” in the stewards room after their clash at the last race in Qatar, was determined to “set the record straight” ahead of the final race of the season.

Masi would be ‘fearing for his life’ if Verstappen had lost 2021 title, says Russell

What are the start times this weekend in Abu Dhabi?

10:40 , Kieran Jackson

All times GMT

Friday 6 December

Free practice 2: 1pm

Saturday 7 December

Free practice 3: 10:30am

Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 8 December

Race: 1pm

F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Charles Leclerc quickest in FP1!

10:33 , Kieran Jackson

Leclerc stays on top, with his time of 1:24:321 just two-tenths quicker than Lando Norris in second!

First statement of intent made by Ferrari!

3-10: Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Magnussen, Drugovich, Perez

An impressive showing by rookie Felipe Drugovich for Aston Martin, in P9!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Charles Leclerc quickest!

10:22 , Kieran Jackson

Promising signs for Charles Leclerc, now that he is taking part with his Ferrari floor all sorted!

He’s top of the timesheets on the soft tyre, 0.221 seconds ahead of McLaren rival Lando Norris.

3-10: Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Magnussen, Perez, Lawson

10 mins left in FP1!

(Getty Images)

F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton quickest

10:03 , Kieran Jackson

Hamilton in P1, just 0.005 secs ahead of teammate Russell - do Mercedes have plenty of pace again?!

Lando Norris is in third, with Gasly fourth-fastest and Perez in fifth - all on mediums to start with.

The quickest rookie? Felipe Drugovich so far, in P14.

F1 signs new contract with Chinese Grand Prix

09:59 , Kieran Jackson

F1 has signed a new five-year deal with the Chinese Grand Prix, with the race staying on the calendar until 2030.

The Shanghai International Circuit only returned to the schedule this year after a five-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

It was also the first year the race had a home driver, with Zhou Guanyu appearing in front of 200,000 fans. However, the Sauber driver won’t be participating next year after he was dropped for 2025.

Nonetheless, the race – which first appeared in 2004 – has signed an extension, with the sport’s fanbase in China climbing to over 150 million people.

(Getty Images)

F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Norris and Hamilton almost come together

09:46 , Kieran Jackson

Norris was at the end of a lap and was impeded by Hamilton at the final corner, with the McLaren almost running into the back of the Mercedes!

Stewards have noted the incident.

At the top, it is a Mercedes one-two early on with Russell 1st and Hamilton 2nd.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Isack Hadjar struggling early on

09:41 , Kieran Jackson

The Red Bull junior driver is in Max Verstappen’s car for this session and is struggling early on.

He’s already had a spin and says he is “struggling for efficiency” in the car.

It’s a big weekend for the Frenchman: he’s half-a-point off first place in the F2 standings...

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet expecting first child

09:37 , Kieran Jackson

Verstappen, 27, and girlfriend Piquet, 35, have announced that they are expecting their first child together!

They captioned a joint post on Instagram: “Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way.

“We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.”

(Instagram - @maxverstappen1)

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: FP1 underway!

09:33 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with FP1 in Abu Dhabi on a typically sunny day in the UAE!

All the rookies, aside from Williams’ Luke Browning, are straight out on track.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: First practice!

09:25 , Kieran Jackson

We’re just five minutes from the first action on track at the Yas Marina Circuit!

And this session will see six rookies take to the track, including an F1 first as Arthur and Charles Leclerc both drive for Ferrari - the first time ever that brothers have taken to the track in the same session for the same F1 team.

The six taking part are:

-Arthur Leclerc (Ferrari)

-Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

-Luke Browning (Williams)

-Ayumu Iwasa (RB)

-Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin)

-Ryo Hirakawa (McLaren)

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen hits back at George Russell as row escalates: ‘He is a loser and a backstabber’

09:20 , Kieran Jackson

Earlier in the day, Russell claimed Verstappen threatened to “put my f***ing head in the wall” during an heated exchange in the stewards room at last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

When those comments were put to the four-time world champion, Verstappen replied: “That’s not true. I didn’t say it like that. He’s exaggerating again.

“Do you know what I can’t stand? The way he attacks me unacceptably with the stewards and then acts like nothing happened the next day, patting me on the shoulder.

“I think, ‘Stay away from me’. He invents all sorts of nonsense. With me, you always get the same. Here, at home, with the stewards, I don’t change. You can’t say the same about everyone. But I’m not surprised by him.”

(EPA)

And here are the driver standings - with just eight points separating Norris and Leclerc in the battle for second!

09:05 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 429 points (champion)

2. Lando Norris - 349 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 341 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 291 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 272 points

6. George Russell - 235 points

7. Lewis Hamilton - 211 points

8. Sergio Perez - 152 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 68 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 37 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 36 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points

13. Lance Stroll - 24 points

14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points

16. Alex Albon - 12 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

21. Liam Lawson - 4 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

23. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Valtteri Bottas on F1 swansong: ‘This year has been the toughest of rides’

08:53 , Kieran Jackson

Exclusive interview:

Valtteri Bottas on F1 swansong: ‘This year has been the toughest of rides’

Here’s the state of play in the constructors’ championship ahead of the final race:

08:45 , Kieran Jackson

1. McLaren - 640 points

2. Ferrari - 619 points

3. Red Bull Racing - 581 points

4. Mercedes - 446 points

5. Aston Martin - 92 points

6. Alpine - 59 points

7. Haas - 54 points

8. RB - 46 points

9. Williams - 17 points

10. Sauber - 4 points

READ: Inside George Russell’s extraordinary 14-minute outburst which reignites F1’s biggest feud

08:40 , Kieran Jackson

The first clue that something sensational was in the offing was the jam-packed Mercedes hospitality unit, with barely a space to stand. The second clue was the Netflix microphone, hovering conspicuously over an incensed George Russell, as he launched grenade after grenade.

And the third? Toto Wolff, entering stage left, two minutes into an extraordinary 14-minute media session for the written press on Thursday, at the season-concluding race of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi.

Full piece below:

Inside George Russell’s 14-minute outburst which reignites F1’s biggest feud

F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE!

08:33 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to the Yas Marina Circuit on the final weekend of the 2024 F1 season!

After an explosive bunch of media sessions yesterday, today sees action take place on track with the first two practice sessions of the weekend!

A reminder: McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points in the battle to be constructors’ champions.

FP1 is at 9:30am (GMT) while second practice is at 1pm.

(Getty Images)