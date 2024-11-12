F1 announce spectacular 2025 launch event in London – with ticket sale and prices revealed

London’s O2 Arena will host a unique F1 season launch event on 18 February 2025 as fans will see Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red for the first time.

For the first time in Formula 1 history, all 10 teams - Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, Kick Sauber, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Red Bull, and Williams – their drivers and Team Principals will come together with fans for a special night to launch the new season.

Pricing is tiered based on location within The O2, from £58 to £113. These prices include booking fees (an additional transaction fee of £2.50 per order will apply) and will go on sale at 10am on Friday 15 November

More to follow...