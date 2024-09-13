F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Charles Leclerc crashes in practice in Baku

F1 returns after a one-week break this weekend as Baku hosts the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2024 season.

Charles Leclerc secured a famous victory for Ferrari at Monza last time out, ahead of the quick McLaren pairing of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. British driver Norris now trails Max Verstappen - who could only finish sixth in Italy - by 62 points in the world championship with eight races to go.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the last race in Baku last April, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing a return to form as well on the popular street circuit by the Caspian Sea.

It has already been an eventful week in F1, with Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey announcing his move to Aston Martin for next year in a massive statement of intent, turning down Ferrari in the process.

Follow live updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX - LATEST UPDATES

Baku hosts round 17 of the 2024 F1 season

First practice started at 10:30am (BST); FP2 is at 2pm

Max Verstappen has a 62-point lead to Lando Norris with eight races to go

On-track action returns following Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: RED FLAG!

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

Charles Leclerc has crashed into the wall at turn 15!

A nightmare for the Ferrari driver, who is top of the timesheets but is now out of the session!

He’s OK though and walks away unharmed! He missed the apex and then locked up into the wall!

“I took the dirt on the outside.”

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Esteban Ocon has an issue!

10:53 , Kieran Jackson

The Alpine driver has a problem with his car - “no power” he says - but he is able to get the car back to the pit lane!

Meanwhile, that piece of metal we believe came off Colapinto’s Williams. Anyway, back to the action...

(Getty Images)

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Back underway in FP1!

10:51 , Kieran Jackson

Indeed, we’re back going in no time at all - and 15 cars are straight out on track with 40 minutes left in Baku!

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: RED FLAG!

10:46 , Kieran Jackson

So I think it’s a piece of lead or metal that was out on track, with a marshal quickly sprinting on to remove it!

Bit bizarre. I imagine it shouldn’t be too long until we get back going...

(Getty Images)

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: RED FLAG!

10:44 , Kieran Jackson

So the session has stopped with 47 minutes left in the session... and we have no idea why!

Nobody has crashed, so perhaps it’s a drain cover issue (remember them?!) - but nobody has a clue right now!

Nevertheless, all the cars head into the pit lane...

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Lance Stroll..

10:42 , Kieran Jackson

“This is not a car right now, not a car right now.”

The Aston Martin driver not happy at this early stage!

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Everyone out on track!

10:38 , Kieran Jackson

Charles Leclerc quickest with a 1:48:340 early on, with all the drivers on medium tyres at this stage! Verstappen 2nd, Ricciardo 3rd.

Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has received a black and white flag from the stewards for crossing the white line on pit entry! Nothing to worry about too much in practice...

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri...

10:33 , Kieran Jackson

“Track is very very low grip.”

It’s very dusty in Baku!

All the drivers aside from Williams’ Franco Colapinto are out on track straight away!

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: FP1 underway in Baku!

10:29 , Kieran Jackson

Here we go then! Under the beaming sun in Azerbaijan, on this tight and twisty street circuit, it’s time for free practice 1!

The first hour of practice for the drivers to get in tune with their cars in Baku!

And the first man out on track is the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll!

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Ollie Bearman is in the cockpit this weekend!

10:23 , Kieran Jackson

The British 19-year-old - who becomes a permanent Haas driver next year - replaces the banned Kevin Magnussen for Haas this weekend in Baku!

It’s his second race appearance of the season after his standout performance for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia back in March, a drive which effectively secured his F1 seat!

How will he get on this weekend in Baku, a venue where he won in F2 last year?

(Getty Images)

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Upgrade chat!

10:21 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull are the only team with upgrades this weekend, with a new floor.

Mercedes, on the other hand, have got rid of their floor brought in for Spa just before the summer break, in an attempt to get back to the top!

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen open to Aston Martin move after Adrian Newey deal

10:13 , Kieran Jackson

“That is something maybe for the future that I think about, but not now,” Verstappen said, despite having a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

“It (Newey’s departure) is fine, Adrian and I have a very good understanding. I sent him a message after the news came out so I am happy for him.

“I always said I would have loved him to stay but you cannot overturn these things. I am just excited for people seeking new challenges. I know Lawrence (Stroll) is pushing flat out to make it a success at Aston Martin.”

Max Verstappen said a move to Aston Martin could be something he would think about in the future (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Adrian Newey snubbed Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari for Aston Martin – here’s why

10:08 , Kieran Jackson

When Adrian Newey stunned the Formula One paddock by announcing his departure from the all-conquering Red Bull in May, there seemed only one appropriate destination for the legendary designer’s swansong. Sky F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle hinted as much when he asked Newey in Miami: “Do you look good in red?!”

Now we know the answer: not good enough, it seems.

Full piece below:

Adrian Newey snubbed Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari for Aston Martin – here’s why

Constructors’ Standings ahead of Azerbaijan GP:

10:02 , Kieran Jackson

Just an eight point gap at the top!

1. Red Bull - 446 points

2. McLaren - 438 points

3. Ferrari - 407 points

4. Mercedes - 292 points

5. Aston Martin - 74 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 28 points

8. Alpine - 13 points

9. Williams - 6 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to Adrian Newey snubbing Ferrari...

09:51 , Kieran Jackson

Asked ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix whether he was disappointed that Newey will not be joining the Scuderia, Hamilton replied: “Honestly, no.

“While I have said before that it would be an honour to work with Adrian, I have been part of two championship-winning teams that didn’t have Adrian.

“I think any team would have been happy to have him. At the end of the day he had to do what is right for him. It doesn’t change my goal or my focus for my next move. I still believe 100 per cent that there is lots we can do.”

Lewis Hamilton says Newey’s move to Aston Martin was not a disappointment (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) (AP)

Driver Standings heading into the Azerbaijan GP:

09:48 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 303 points

2. Lando Norris - 241 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points

7. Sergio Perez - 143 points

8. George Russell - 128 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points

17. Alex Albon - 6 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: What are the timings this weekend in Baku?

09:44 , Kieran Jackson

All times BST

Friday 13 September

Free practice 1: 10:30am

Free practice 2: 2pm

Saturday 14 September

Free practice 3 : 9:30am

Qualifying: 1pm

Sunday 15 September

Race: 12pm

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Welcome back!

09:41 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning! F1 is back this weekend as we head to the shores of the Caspian Sea and the entertaining Baku Street Circuit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!

It’s already been an eventful week in the sport, what with Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin!

So, what will the action on track bring today? Practice gets underway at 10:30am (BST)!