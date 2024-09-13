F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Charles Leclerc crashes in practice in Baku
F1 returns after a one-week break this weekend as Baku hosts the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2024 season.
Charles Leclerc secured a famous victory for Ferrari at Monza last time out, ahead of the quick McLaren pairing of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. British driver Norris now trails Max Verstappen - who could only finish sixth in Italy - by 62 points in the world championship with eight races to go.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the last race in Baku last April, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing a return to form as well on the popular street circuit by the Caspian Sea.
It has already been an eventful week in F1, with Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey announcing his move to Aston Martin for next year in a massive statement of intent, turning down Ferrari in the process.
Baku hosts round 17 of the 2024 F1 season
First practice started at 10:30am (BST); FP2 is at 2pm
Max Verstappen has a 62-point lead to Lando Norris with eight races to go
On-track action returns following Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: RED FLAG!
10:58 , Kieran Jackson
Charles Leclerc has crashed into the wall at turn 15!
A nightmare for the Ferrari driver, who is top of the timesheets but is now out of the session!
He’s OK though and walks away unharmed! He missed the apex and then locked up into the wall!
“I took the dirt on the outside.”
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Esteban Ocon has an issue!
10:53 , Kieran Jackson
The Alpine driver has a problem with his car - “no power” he says - but he is able to get the car back to the pit lane!
Meanwhile, that piece of metal we believe came off Colapinto’s Williams. Anyway, back to the action...
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Back underway in FP1!
10:51 , Kieran Jackson
Indeed, we’re back going in no time at all - and 15 cars are straight out on track with 40 minutes left in Baku!
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: RED FLAG!
10:46 , Kieran Jackson
So I think it’s a piece of lead or metal that was out on track, with a marshal quickly sprinting on to remove it!
Bit bizarre. I imagine it shouldn’t be too long until we get back going...
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: RED FLAG!
10:44 , Kieran Jackson
So the session has stopped with 47 minutes left in the session... and we have no idea why!
Nobody has crashed, so perhaps it’s a drain cover issue (remember them?!) - but nobody has a clue right now!
Nevertheless, all the cars head into the pit lane...
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Lance Stroll..
10:42 , Kieran Jackson
“This is not a car right now, not a car right now.”
The Aston Martin driver not happy at this early stage!
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Everyone out on track!
10:38 , Kieran Jackson
Charles Leclerc quickest with a 1:48:340 early on, with all the drivers on medium tyres at this stage! Verstappen 2nd, Ricciardo 3rd.
Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has received a black and white flag from the stewards for crossing the white line on pit entry! Nothing to worry about too much in practice...
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri...
10:33 , Kieran Jackson
“Track is very very low grip.”
It’s very dusty in Baku!
All the drivers aside from Williams’ Franco Colapinto are out on track straight away!
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: FP1 underway in Baku!
10:29 , Kieran Jackson
Here we go then! Under the beaming sun in Azerbaijan, on this tight and twisty street circuit, it’s time for free practice 1!
The first hour of practice for the drivers to get in tune with their cars in Baku!
And the first man out on track is the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll!
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Ollie Bearman is in the cockpit this weekend!
10:23 , Kieran Jackson
The British 19-year-old - who becomes a permanent Haas driver next year - replaces the banned Kevin Magnussen for Haas this weekend in Baku!
It’s his second race appearance of the season after his standout performance for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia back in March, a drive which effectively secured his F1 seat!
How will he get on this weekend in Baku, a venue where he won in F2 last year?
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Upgrade chat!
10:21 , Kieran Jackson
Red Bull are the only team with upgrades this weekend, with a new floor.
Mercedes, on the other hand, have got rid of their floor brought in for Spa just before the summer break, in an attempt to get back to the top!
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen open to Aston Martin move after Adrian Newey deal
10:13 , Kieran Jackson
“That is something maybe for the future that I think about, but not now,” Verstappen said, despite having a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.
“It (Newey’s departure) is fine, Adrian and I have a very good understanding. I sent him a message after the news came out so I am happy for him.
“I always said I would have loved him to stay but you cannot overturn these things. I am just excited for people seeking new challenges. I know Lawrence (Stroll) is pushing flat out to make it a success at Aston Martin.”
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Adrian Newey snubbed Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari for Aston Martin – here’s why
10:08 , Kieran Jackson
When Adrian Newey stunned the Formula One paddock by announcing his departure from the all-conquering Red Bull in May, there seemed only one appropriate destination for the legendary designer’s swansong. Sky F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle hinted as much when he asked Newey in Miami: “Do you look good in red?!”
Now we know the answer: not good enough, it seems.
Full piece below:
Adrian Newey snubbed Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari for Aston Martin – here’s why
Constructors’ Standings ahead of Azerbaijan GP:
10:02 , Kieran Jackson
Just an eight point gap at the top!
1. Red Bull - 446 points
2. McLaren - 438 points
3. Ferrari - 407 points
4. Mercedes - 292 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 28 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 6 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to Adrian Newey snubbing Ferrari...
09:51 , Kieran Jackson
Asked ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix whether he was disappointed that Newey will not be joining the Scuderia, Hamilton replied: “Honestly, no.
“While I have said before that it would be an honour to work with Adrian, I have been part of two championship-winning teams that didn’t have Adrian.
“I think any team would have been happy to have him. At the end of the day he had to do what is right for him. It doesn’t change my goal or my focus for my next move. I still believe 100 per cent that there is lots we can do.”
Driver Standings heading into the Azerbaijan GP:
09:48 , Kieran Jackson
1. Max Verstappen - 303 points
2. Lando Norris - 241 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
17. Alex Albon - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: What are the timings this weekend in Baku?
09:44 , Kieran Jackson
All times BST
Friday 13 September
Free practice 1: 10:30am
Free practice 2: 2pm
Saturday 14 September
Free practice 3: 9:30am
Qualifying: 1pm
Sunday 15 September
Race: 12pm
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Welcome back!
09:41 , Kieran Jackson
Good morning! F1 is back this weekend as we head to the shores of the Caspian Sea and the entertaining Baku Street Circuit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!
It’s already been an eventful week in the sport, what with Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin!
So, what will the action on track bring today? Practice gets underway at 10:30am (BST)!