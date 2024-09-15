F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Race UK start time today, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Charles Leclerc is today on pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Lando Norris saw his title hopes take a huge blow.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri joined Leclerc on the front row with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez together on the second row.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, 62 points ahead of Norris with eight rounds remaining, qualified only sixth.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Baku City Circuit with the race scheduled to start at 12pm BST today on Sunday September 15, 2024.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule in full

Race: Today (Sunday), 12pm

(All times BST)

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be shown live Sky Sports. Free highlights will be available post-race on the official F1 YouTube channel as well as on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.