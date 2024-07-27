F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying schedule, start time, updates and results at Spa

Formula One returns to one of the worldâs most iconic race tracks this weekend as the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the Belgian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri claimed the first win of his F1 career last time out in Hungary as he took the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Lando Norris after the Brit eventually succumbed to McLarenâs team orders.

Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium in third while Max Verstappen endured a Sunday to forget as he argued with his race engineer and crashed into Hamilton late on, ultimately finishing fifth. Despite this, Verstappen still has a 76-point lead in the world championship to Norris in second with 11 races remaining.

The Red Bull driver looks set to take a 10-place grid penalty this Sunday due to taking a new engine, though he has won from down the grid in the last two years at Spa. It is also a big weekend for his team-mate Sergio Perez, with uncertainty surrounding his future at the team following a run of poor results.

Bruno Famin to leave role as Alpine team principal

11:18 , Kieran Jackson

Big news coming out of Alpine yesterday.

Team statement: âBWT Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Bruno Famin will move away from his current role as Team Principal of the F1 division by the end of August. Bruno will be in charge of all other Motorsport activities of the Renault Group at Viry-Chatillon.

âA new Team Principal will be announced in due course.â

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen to take a 10-place grid penalty

10:56 , Kieran Jackson

Itâs been confirmed by Red Bull that Max Verstappen will take a 10-place grid penalty for Sundayâs Belgian Grand Prix.

It comes after the Dutchman exceeding his engine allowance, with his car fitted with its fifth internal combustion unit of the season, one more permitted than the regulations.

It means an automatic 10-place grid drop following qualifying today.

F1-BÃ‰LGICA (AP)

Constructorsâ Championship ahead of this weekend:

10:44 , Kieran Jackson

1. Red Bull - 389 points

2. McLaren - 338 points

3. Ferrari - 322 points

4. Mercedes - 241 points

5. Aston Martin - 69 points

6. RB - 33 points

7. Haas - 27 points

8. Alpine - 9 points

9. Williams - 4 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Lando Norris must start converting potential into race wins

10:29 , Kieran Jackson

Ahead of this weekendâs Belgian Grand Prix at the prestigious Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Lando Norris trails Max Verstappen by 76 points in the F1 driversâ championship. After the Dutchman won four of the first five races, it is to McLarenâs credit that they have caught Red Bull in the development race and, on the evidence of the last month, have overtaken Adrian Neweyâs ground-effects juggernaut, most effectively in the second half of the grand prix on Sunday.

But what will be to Norrisâs immense frustration is this: the deficit should be narrower.

Full piece below:

Lando Norris must start converting potential into race wins â but one problem lingers

Driver Standings ahead of this weekend:

10:18 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 265 points

2. Lando Norris - 189 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 162 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 154 points

5. Oscar Piastri - 149 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 125 points

7. Sergio Perez - 124 points

8. George Russell - 116 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 45 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Alex Albon - 4 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 3 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Lando Norris suggests McLaren should consider making him undisputed number one

10:13 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris finished fastest in practice for the Belgian Grand Prix and said McLaren must consider making him their undisputed number one in order to deliver the British teamâs first world title in 16 years.

Norris will be handed a golden opportunity to slash the 76-point championship deficit to Max Verstappen at Formula Oneâs concluding round before a four-week summer shutdown, with his rival to serve a 10-place grid sanction.

Verstappenâs Red Bull has been fitted with a fifth internal combustion engine, one more than the world champion is permitted, meaning the highest he can start will be 11th.

Full piece below:

Lando Norris suggests McLaren should consider making him undisputed number one

Start times in Belgium this weekend:

10:06 , Kieran Jackson

Saturday 27 July

Free practice 3: 11:30am

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 21 July

Race: 2pm

F1 Belgian Grand Prix!

10:01 , Kieran Jackson

(Getty Images)

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: FP2 RESULTS IN FULL:

Friday 26 July 2024 17:25 , Kieran Jackson

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Norris quickest in FP2

Friday 26 July 2024 17:08 , Kieran Jackson

The McLaren driver is top of the timesheets to finish off Friday at Spa!

Lando Norris quickest with a 1:42:260, 0.215 secs faster than his team-mate Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen just two-thousandths of a second behind last weekâs winner in Hungary.

Behind them, a bit of a gap:

4. Charles Leclerc - +0.577

5. Carlos Sainz - +0.838

6. George Russell - +1.030

7. Esteban Ocon - +1.141

8. Kevin Magnussen - +1.225

9. Sergio Perez - +1.244

10. Lewis Hamilton - +1.259

Sets it up nicely for qualifying tomorrow!

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Lando Norris P1

Friday 26 July 2024 16:43 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris goes to the top of the timesheets with a 1:42:260 - 0.215 secs clear of team-mate Oscar Piastri! McLaren are back up top!

Max Verstappen is just 0.002 secs behind Piastri in third, with Charles Leclerc half-a-second down on Norris and Carlos Sainz in fifth - 0.838 secs off Norris.

6-10: Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Perez, Hamilton

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz quickest

Friday 26 July 2024 16:25 , Kieran Jackson

Carlos Sainz on top - for now - with a itme of 1:43:098, 0.241 secs ahead of Max Verstappen, who set a blistering lap on the medium tyres.

Lando Norris is four-tenths behind Sainz, with George Russell six-tenths off.

Quick soft tyre runs starting now, with 35 minutes left in the session..

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Sergio Perez

Friday 26 July 2024 16:22 , Kieran Jackson

âThereâs a lot of grounding for Norris in Eau Rouge.â

The Red Bull driver had a perfect view of Norrisâ McLaren bouncing up the hill and the sparks it left behind!

And heâs not the only one - the cars are seriously low it seems!

FP2 underway!

Friday 26 July 2024 16:02 , Kieran Jackson

Here we go with the second hour of practice at Spa-Francorchamps!

Risk of rain for this session is 40%. Can anyone match Max Verstappenâs impressive speed of FP1?

OFFICIAL: Max Verstappen to take a 10-place grid penalty

Friday 26 July 2024 15:52 , Kieran Jackson

Itâs now been confirmed by Red Bull that Max Verstappen will take a 10-place grid penalty for Sundayâs Belgian Grand Prix.

It comes after the Dutchman exceeding his engine allowance, with his car fitted with its fifth internal combustion unit of the season, one more permitted than the regulations.

It means an autoamtic 10-place grid drop following qualifying tomorrow.

F1-BÃ‰LGICA (AP)

COMMENT: The lesson McLaren must learn after Oscar Piastri win turns sour amid Lando Norris row

Friday 26 July 2024 15:31 , Kieran Jackson

As the laps remaining tumbled down at the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix, there was one topic on everyoneâs lips as a papaya storm brewed at the front. Will Lando Norris â Formula Oneâs Mr Popular â follow the instructions of his team? Or, in a shock twist, wonât he?

Norris, a championship contender for the first time, was put in an unenviable position by McLaren at the Hungaroring on Sunday. Having regained the lead of the race through the teamâs questionable pit-stop strategy, the British driver was extending his lead on the track from teammate Oscar Piastri, originally in first after a super move at the start.

The gap was six seconds and there were less than five laps remaining. With his race engineer Will Joseph imploring his driver to follow protocol â âplease, do it nowâ â Norris had to swing one way or the other. Be selfless, or selfish?

The lesson McLaren must learn after Piastriâs win turns sour amid Norris row

Haas F1 announce driver to partner Ollie Bearman next year

Friday 26 July 2024 15:18 , Kieran Jackson

Haas have announced that Esteban Ocon will join the F1 team in 2025 to partner Ollie Bearman.

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, who rejoined the team in 2022 after a previous four-year stint between 2017-2020, has not had his contract extended by the American-owned F1 outfit.

And French driver Ocon, currently racing for Alpine, has been confirmed as the driver to replace Magnussen as Ayao Komatsu wields the changes for next season.

Ocon, 27, teams up with British teenager and Ferrari academy star Bearman, who has already been confirmed as a Haas driver next year.

Haas F1 announce driver to partner Ollie Bearman next year

NEW: Bruno Famin to leave role as Alpine team principal

Friday 26 July 2024 14:55 , Kieran Jackson

Big news coming out of Alpine this afternoon!

Team statement: âBWT Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Bruno Famin will move away from his current role as Team Principal of the F1 division by the end of August. Bruno will be in charge of all other Motorsport activities of the Renault Group at Viry-Chatillon.

âA new Team Principal will be announcedÂ inÂ dueÂ course.â

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen denies Red Bull gaming ban: âItâs something very important in my lifeâ

Friday 26 July 2024 14:18 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen insists he has not been banned from late-night sim-racing on a grand prix weekend by Red Bull as the fallout from his behaviour in Hungary continues

The three-time F1 world champion lost his rag last Sunday in Budapest, repeatedly swearing at engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and labelling the teamâs in-race strategy âs***â, hours after he stayed up until 3am to game with his sim-racing side, Team Redline.

Respected F1 pundit Martin Brundle said the radio exchanges made him âuncomfortableâ and when members of the media post-race asked the Dutchman about criticism of his team radio conduct, Verstappen said âthey can all f*** off.â

Max Verstappen denies Red Bull gaming ban: âItâs something very important in my lifeâ

McLaren CEO Zak Brown:

Friday 26 July 2024 13:56 , Kieran Jackson

âI know Lando very well, I had no doubt thatâd be move over. We left it too long, they were free to race, we should have made it earlier.

âOscar was flying, the under-cut presented a big gap. You donât want them racing to the last lap!â

âTotally understand, he gets in the lead and is fighting for the world championship, but heâs a team player. I always knew thatâd be the case. Itâs important people understand, they are free to race. It was about re-establishing the order.

âThe constructorsâ championship is on. Maxâs bad days are second or third, thatâll be something we discuss over the summer break.â

NEW: Yuki Tsunoda to take a grid penalty after taking a new power unit

Friday 26 July 2024 13:42 , Kieran Jackson

Tsunoda is now on a fifth ICE, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K as well as his third energy store and third set of control electronics.

As per F1âs regulations, should a driver use more power unit elements than the number permitted, a grid place penalty will be imposed upon them at the first event where each additional element is used.

Max Verstappen will receive a 10-place grid spot but Tsunoda will start from the back of the grid.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen fastest!

Friday 26 July 2024 13:35 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen stays top with that 1:43:272 - 0.531 seconds quicker than Oscar Piastri, both on softs.

Alex Albon is in third in a good morning for Williams, seven-tenths off Verstappen, with George Russell (+0.853) and Lewis Hamilton (+0.907) in fourth and fifth.

6. Charles Leclerc - +0.934

7. Sergio Perez - +0.957

8. Lando Norris - +1.043

9. Carlos Sainz - +1.202

10. Lance Stroll - +1.327

Some drivers having some issues which is to be expected early in the weekend and particularly on this track, which is the longest on the calendar!

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Yuki Tsunoda...

Friday 26 July 2024 13:26 , Kieran Jackson

âSome corners are very oversteer, some very understeer - itâs very unpredictable.â

The RB driver down in P16... final few laps now.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Fernando Alonso...

Friday 26 July 2024 13:16 , Kieran Jackson

âIs the engine OK? How can we be so slow on the first sector?â

Alonso down in P11 and down on his team-mate Lance Stroll so far...

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen quickest on softs

Friday 26 July 2024 13:15 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bullâs main man - after three races without a win - looking strong early this weekend.

Max Verstappen quickest by half-a-second with a 1:43:372, with Oscar Piastri in second on mediums and Alex Albon a surprise name in third!

4-10: Russell, Hamilton (mediums), Leclerc (mediums), Perez, Norris, Sainz, Stroll

20 mins to go in this session..

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Sergio Perez...

Friday 26 July 2024 13:06 , Kieran Jackson

âI donât know what the car is doing on entry. Low and medium speed.â

Bit of concern for the Mexican early on...

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Mercedes up to P2 and P3

Friday 26 July 2024 12:59 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton on the medium tyres by a few tenths - but still short of Verstappenâs table-topping time.

Top-10: Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Gasly, Albon, Perez

Here come the soft tyres now..

F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc....

Friday 26 July 2024 12:50 , Kieran Jackson

âDonât talk in a fast lap!â

Bit edgy from the Ferrari man to his engineer Bryan Bozzi!

Leclerc now P7 as he experiments on the medium tyre...

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen quickest

Friday 26 July 2024 12:45 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen top in the first 12 minutes with a 1:44:550 - on hard tyres !

Oscar Piastri in second - seven-tenths behind - with Lando Norris a further two-tenths off in third.

4-10: Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll, Gasly, Albon, Perez

A reminder that Verstappen is likely to take a 10-place grid penalty for Sundayâs race due to exceeding his engine allocation, as he has done in the last two years.

(Getty Images)

F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo spins!

Friday 26 July 2024 12:35 , Kieran Jackson

The RB spins at turn 1 - La Source - and the Australian is lucky not to clatter in a heavier fashion into the barrier!

He regroups and spins back round to get back on track... all fine.

First practice underway!

Friday 26 July 2024 12:31 , Kieran Jackson

The first hour of practice gets going then at the 19-turn, 7km Spa-Franocrchamps track, one of the most iconic and picturesque circuits on the calendar!

Mercedes have got a few upgrades on their car while Red Bull, interestingly, have abandoned their upgrades from Budapest...

(Getty Images)

FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix!

Friday 26 July 2024 12:25 , Kieran Jackson

Weâre a few minutes away now from first practice at Spa-Francorchamps!

In contrast to the weather forecast, itâs dry and sunny in the Ardennes forest - perfect conditions to get up to speed at what is the longest circuit on the F1 calendar!

Who will set the early pace?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Jacques Villeneuve: Sergio Perez would not claim a seat at Williams, let alone Red Bull

Friday 26 July 2024 12:20 , Kieran Jackson

Sergio Perez would not get a seat at Williams right now amid his Red Bull struggles, says former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

The Mexican driver has endured a torrid few months, scoring just 15 points in his last six appearances, with team boss Christian Horner admitting that the 34-year-oldâs form is currently âunsustainable.â

Amid speculation Perez â who only signed a new deal until the end of 2025 a month ago â could be dropped mid-season, the Mexican spun in Q1 and crashed out, leaving him 16th on the grid for Sundayâs Hungarian Grand Prix.

And 1997 world champion Villeneuve, who was highly critical of Daniel Ricciardo last month, insisted in a conversation about Williamsâs driver choice for 2025 that Perez should not be on their list.

Full piece below:

Jacques Villeneuve: Sergio Perez would not get a seat at Williams, let alone Red Bull

Itâs a big weekend for Sergio Perez:

Friday 26 July 2024 12:00 , Kieran Jackson

The Red Bull driver really needs a strong race at Spa after a few months to forget and his seat very much in danger now...

(Getty Images)

COMMENT: The lesson McLaren must learn after Oscar Piastri win turns sour amid Lando Norris row

Friday 26 July 2024 11:30 , Kieran Jackson

As the laps remaining tumbled down at the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix, there was one topic on everyoneâs lips as a papaya storm brewed at the front. Will Lando Norris â Formula Oneâs Mr Popular â follow the instructions of his team? Or, in a shock twist, wonât he?

Norris, a championship contender for the first time, was put in an unenviable position by McLaren at the Hungaroring on Sunday. Having regained the lead of the race through the teamâs questionable pit-stop strategy, the British driver was extending his lead on the track from teammate Oscar Piastri, originally in first after a super move at the start.

The gap was six seconds and there were less than five laps remaining. With his race engineer Will Joseph imploring his driver to follow protocol â âplease, do it nowâ â Norris had to swing one way or the other. Be selfless, or selfish?

The lesson McLaren must learn after Piastriâs win turns sour amid Norris row

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Friday 26 July 2024 11:15 , Kieran Jackson

The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Skyâs coverage of Sundayâs race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and 6:30pm on Sunday evening for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Spa-Francorchamps on the Sky Go app. If youâre not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If youâre travelling abroad and want to watch the Belgian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Haas F1 announce driver to partner Ollie Bearman next year

Friday 26 July 2024 11:00 , Kieran Jackson

Haas have announced that Esteban Ocon will join the F1 team in 2025 to partner Ollie Bearman.

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, who rejoined the team in 2022 after a previous four-year stint between 2017-2020, has not had his contract extended by the American-owned F1 outfit.

And French driver Ocon, currently racing for Alpine, has been confirmed as the driver to replace Magnussen as Ayao Komatsu wields the changes for next season.

Ocon, 27, teams up with British teenager and Ferrari academy star Bearman, who has already been confirmed as a Haas driver next year.

Haas F1 announce driver to partner Ollie Bearman next year

Lewis Hamilton reacts to that moment in the cool down room in Hungary:n

Friday 26 July 2024 10:43 , Kieran Jackson

"It's an age thing" ð¤·ââï¸



Lewis responds to his frosty cooldown room moment with Lando ð¨ pic.twitter.com/qY7WUcdbMj — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 25, 2024

Belgian GP 2024 F1 weather forecast: Rain expected at Spa-Francorchamps

Friday 26 July 2024 10:27 , Kieran Jackson

The Belgian Grand Prix starts on Friday and the weather is set to be mixed over the three days of action at the world-famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

For practice on Friday, rain is expected throughout the day, starting off very heavy in the morning before gradually easing as the afternoon progresses.

The Met Office forecast states a 50% chance of rain for first practice at 1:30pm (CET), following a morning where downpours are anticipated.

More detail below:

Belgian GP 2024 F1 weather forecast: Rain expected at Spa-Francorchamps

Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen over X-rated radio exchanges with team

Friday 26 July 2024 09:57 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has accused Max Verstappen of not acting like a world champion after the Dutchman told his critics to âturn the volume downâ if they do not like his language.

Verstappen, who is set to serve a 10-place grid penalty at Sundayâs Belgian Grand Prix for exceeding his permitted engine parts, has faced a backlash after he turned the airwaves blue in Hungary last weekend.

Full piece below:

Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen over X-rated radio exchanges with team

Max Verstappen denies Red Bull gaming ban: âItâs something very important in my lifeâ

Friday 26 July 2024 09:42 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen insists he has not been banned from late-night sim-racing on a grand prix weekend by Red Bull as the fallout from his behaviour in Hungary continues

The three-time F1 world champion lost his rag last Sunday in Budapest, repeatedly swearing at engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and labelling the teamâs in-race strategy âs***â, hours after he stayed up until 3am to game with his sim-racing side, Team Redline.

Respected F1 pundit Martin Brundle said the radio exchanges made him âuncomfortableâ and when members of the media post-race asked the Dutchman about criticism of his team radio conduct, Verstappen said âthey can all f*** off.â

Max Verstappen denies Red Bull gaming ban: âItâs something very important in my lifeâ

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE!

Friday 26 July 2024 09:37 , Kieran Jackson

Formula One returns to one of the worldâs most iconic race tracks this weekend as the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the Belgian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri claimed the first win of his F1 career last time out in Hungary as he took the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Lando Norris after the Brit eventually succumbed to McLarenâs team orders.

Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium in third while Max Verstappen endured a Sunday to forget as he argued with his race engineer and crashed into Hamilton late on, ultimately finishing fifth. Despite this, Verstappen still has a 76-point lead in the world championship to Norris in second with 11 races remaining.

The Red Bull driver looks set to take a 10-place grid penalty this Sunday due to taking a new engine, though he has won from down the grid in the last two years at Spa. It is also a big weekend for his team-mate Sergio Perez, with uncertainty surrounding his future at the team following a run of poor results.