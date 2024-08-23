F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule, times and results in Zandvoort

F1 returns after the summer break with Max Verstappen’s home race - the Dutch Grand Prix at the old-school Zandvoort circuit.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his second win in three races in the last race before the shutdown in Belgium after his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was disqualified for being under-weight.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has gone four races without a victory but will fancy his chances in front of a raucous home support at a venue where he has won three times on the spin.

The Red Bull driver has a 78-point lead to McLaren’s Lando Norris in the world championship with 10 races remaining, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 100 points off Verstappen in third.

First practice started at 11:30am (BST); FP2 is at 3pm

NEW: Jack Doohan promoted to Alpine F1 seat for 2025

Max Verstappen has a 78-point lead in the championship to Lando Norris

Lewis Hamilton supports Rwandan Grand Prix ahead of F1 talks

F1 Dutch Grand Prix: George Russell tops the timesheets!

12:07 , Kieran Jackson

Russell goes fastest as the cars on track switch to intermediate tyres, given the drying conditions with the rain stopping.

Norris is in second, with home star Max Verstappen in third.

Halfway through the sessions - about 10 cars out on track now.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc fastest after 20 minutes!

11:55 , Kieran Jackson

The Ferrari sets the quickest time in the wet with a 1:26:111, on extreme wet tyres.

Only seven drivers have been out so fast, with Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Russell the only drivers to have set timed laps thus far.

Both McLarens, Norris and Piastri, enter the fray too.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Pierre Gasly first driver out!

11:33 , Kieran Jackson

Alpine’s Gasly, who will have a new team-mate in the form of Jack Doohan next year, is the first driver out on track in super wet conditions at Zandvoort!

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen joins him - and Nico Hulkenberg slides off track at turn 10!

It’s torrential out there!

F1 Dutch Grand Prix: FP1 underway!

11:32 , Kieran Jackson

Not a lot of movement in the garage as the session officially gets underway - I imagine that the teams and drivers will want to wait until the weather relents at least a tad...

It’s a miserable sight in the grandstands - ponchos on, hoods up!

Some drivers aren’t even in their cars... some are...

George Russell reflects on ‘frustrating’ Belgian GP disqualification: ‘It’s still a win’

11:27 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell insists he still counts the Belgian Grand Prix as a victory despite his disqualification last month.

The Mercedes driver thought he’d secured his third F1 victory after a brilliant one-stop strategy at Spa-Fracorchamps saw him take the chequered flag in first place, ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

But a post-race check detailed that Russell’s Mercedes car was under-weight and, as per the regulations, the 26-year-old was removed from the post-race classification.

It was a bitter blow for Russell, as he missed out on 25 points and a memorable victory, but speaking a month on ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, the Brit still takes positives from a stunning drive.

F1 practice at Dutch GP 2024:

11:20 , Kieran Jackson

It’s wet and very windy at Zandvoort - not sure how much significant running we’ll get this morning to be honest!

Overcast and gloomy in northern Netherlands... not quite the start to the second half of the season we wanted!

2024 Constructors’ Standings:

11:15 , Kieran Jackson

1. Red Bull - 408 points

2. McLaren - 366 points

3. Ferrari - 345 points

4. Mercedes - 266 points

5. Aston Martin - 73 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 27 points

8. Alpine - 11 points

9. Williams - 4 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Max Verstappen unsure of long-term F1 future ahead of milestone at Dutch GP

11:05 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen insists he is “past halfway” through his F1 career as he brings up his 200th race at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

The three-time F1 world champion, who made his debut in 2015 at the age of 17, has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season but is unsure whether he will race beyond that date.

Verstappen has previously stated that racing into his late 30s or 40s, like rivals Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, is not on the cards – and he reiterated that belief as F1 returns with his home race at Zandvoort this weekend following the summer break.

Lewis Hamilton supports Rwandan Grand Prix ahead of F1 talks

10:55 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has backed talks planned next month between Rwanda and Formula 1 as the sport looks to return to Africa for the first time in over 30 years.

F1 has not staged a race in Africa since 1993, which was the last iteration of the South African Grand Prix at the Kyalami Circuit on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

Plans to return to South Africa recently fell through but F1 boss Stefano Domenicali revealed last week that Rwanda has “serious” plans to host a grand prix.

Hamilton, who spent F1’s summer break in Morocco, Senegal, Benin, Mozambique and Madagascar, said: “The time is 100 per cent right (to stage a race in Africa). We can’t be adding races in other locations and continue to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa.”

Full report below:

2024 Driver Standings:

10:46 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 277 points

2. Lando Norris - 199 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points

7. Sergio Perez - 131 points

8. George Russell - 116 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 4 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Start times this weekend in Zandvoort!

10:32 , Kieran Jackson

All times BST

Friday 23 August

Free practice 1: 11:30am

Free practice 2: 3pm

Saturday 24 August

Free practice 3: 10:30am

Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 25 August

Race: 2pm

NEW: Jack Doohan promoted to F1 seat at Alpine to replace Esteban Ocon in 2025

10:30 , Kieran Jackson

Jack Doohan will race for Alpine next year after his promotion to Formula 1 was announced on Friday morning.

The 21-year-old Australian, son of five-time 500cc motorcycling world champion Mick Doohan, has been the team’s reserve driver for the last two years.

He finished third in Formula 2 last year and has now been rewarded for his patience on the sidelines with a call-up to the 20-driver grid next year. He will replace Haas-bound Esteban Ocon.

Should Daniel Ricciardo extend his stay with RB or Red Bull next year, it means there will be three Australians on the grid in 2025, with Doohan joining McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

More detail below:

Jack Doohan promoted to F1 seat at Alpine to replace Esteban Ocon in 2025

F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE!

10:26 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning! Are we well rested?

After four weeks off, Formula 1 returns this week with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort! There’s 10 races left in what has been a highly-entertaining 2024 season so far and we can expect plenty more drama in the races remaining!

Max Verstappen has won the past three races at Zandvoort - his home race - but can anyone put an end to that streak this weekend? Both McLaren and Mercedes will fancy their chances after strong finales to the first half of the season....

Today, it’s all about practice - FP1 is at 11:30am (BST), with second practice at 3pm.