F1 issues ‘fraudulent’ ticket warning for 75 Live event at London’s O2 Arena

F1 have warned against fans buying “fraudulent” tickets on unofficial resale platforms for February’s 2025 season launch – F1 75 Live – at The O2 Arena.

Tickets for the 2025 season launch – featuring all 10 teams and 20 drivers – went on sale at 10am on Friday morning with many fans left frustrated as tickets sold in rapid time.

Fans on social media then voiced their frustration at tickets being listed, for quadruple their face value in some cases, on second-hand resale websites.

Yet F1 have cautioned against fans being tempted to buy off these sites, insisting they will not be “valid for entry” on 18 February.

An F1 statement read: “We are aware that a few tickets for our season launch at The O2 have been listed on unofficial resale websites.

“We can confirm that this is against the terms and conditions of sale and that any tickets bought through an unofficial resale platform are not valid for entry.

“Working with The O2 we have also identified that a number of the listings are fraudulent. We advise all our fans to only buy tickets through theo2.co.uk or via AXS Official Resale.”

F1 75 Live will take place at London’s O2 Arena next February (F1)

The event is to mark the start of the sport’s 75th anniversary year and will take place less than a month until the first race of the season in Australia on 16 March.

Ticket prices were based on location within The O2 and ranged from £58 to £113.

As well as Lewis Hamilton’s introduction as a Ferrari driver, it will also mark the first chance to see a number of rookies in their team gear ahead of the new season, including British teenager Ollie Bearman at Haas and Mercedes hotshot Kimi Antonelli.

The event will run from 8-10pm, with drivers and team bosses being interviewed alongside “top entertainment and special guest presenters.”