F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice results after Antonelli crashes on Mercedes debut

F1 returns to Monza, the home of Ferrari, this weekend as the Italian Grand Prix takes centre stage with plenty of intrigue left in the 2024 season.

Lando Norris cruised to his second ever win in Formula 1 with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out and, in doing so, narrowed the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen to 70 points.

Verstappen had to settle for second at his home race while Charles Leclerc did well to fend off McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to seal the third spot on the podium. Leclerc will be eyeing a strong showing at the Scuderia’s home race, in what will be Carlos Sainz’s last Ferrari appearance in Italy.

Lewis Hamilton can also expect a strong reception ahead of his move next year, while Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli will appear in first practice on Friday for Mercedes ahead of his likely promotion in 2025. Franco Colapinto will also make his debut for Williams after Logan Sargeant’s axing.

Follow live updates from the Italian Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX - LATEST UPDATES

F1 heads to Monza, the home of Ferrari, for round 16 of the 2024 season

CRASH! Kimi Antonelli hits the wall just 10 minutes into first F1 session

Second practice is at 4pm (BST)

Lewis Hamilton hopes Lando Norris can push F1 title race ‘down to the wire'

Max Verstappen has a 70-point lead with nine races remaining

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: FP1 RESULTS IN FULL...

13:41 , Kieran Jackson

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen takes first place!

13:31 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen swoops to the top late on with a 1:21:676, two-tenths quicker than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

4-10: Sainz, Bottas, Piastri, Hamilton, Albon, Perez, Alonso

And that’s a wrap to what was an entertaining opening practice session!

(Getty Images)

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Charles Leclerc goes P1!

13:27 , Kieran Jackson

Leclerc raises a cheer from the tifosi crowd as he goes P1!

Lando Norris in second, with Carlos Sainz third.

Final few minutes now...

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Valtteri Bottas quickest!

13:18 , Kieran Jackson

What is happening here....

Valtteri Bottas is quickest with 15 minutes to go, with Leclerc second and Hamilton third.

4-10: Albon, Norris, Sainz, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Gasly

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: FP1 resumes!

12:58 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen leads the now 19-car pack back out for the remaining half-an-hour or so of practice.

Bit of a shock around the Monza circuit following that heavy shunt for Antonelli...

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Mercedes’ chief communications officer Bradley Lord...

12:56 , Kieran Jackson

“It was a pretty hefty impact at a high-speed corner, we’ll assess the car and hopefully get it turned around for FP2.

“It’s unfortunate that it ended the way it did, he was on the limit and so that’s a learning curve.”

“It’s a high support environment, it’s all about getting him back into a good place for F2 qualifying later.”

Speaking to Sky Sports

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: FIA UPDATE!

12:52 , Kieran Jackson

The stricken Mercedes car has been removed from the wall and the session will resume in two minutes...

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Kimi Antonelli crashes!

12:49 , Kieran Jackson

Antonelli simply lost control of the car, skidding off track and slamming heavily into the wall!

He immediately went on the radio to let the team know he’s OK - and will now go to the medical centre as a precaution!

Toto Wolff came on the radio to reply: “All good Kimi, all good.”

Still, quite the introduction to life in Formula 1 for the Italian 18-year-old!

RED FLAG!

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Kimi Antonelli crashes!

12:43 , Kieran Jackson

Oh no!

Antonelli has crashed at the Parabolica corner!

Nightmare for the teenager!

HUGE CRASH! 😯



Heartbreak for Kimi Antonelli as he loses control in Turn 11 and smashes into the barrier 😨 pic.twitter.com/BKChBaRqTU — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 30, 2024

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen misses first chicane

12:38 , Kieran Jackson

The Dutchman comes in too hot at the start of his flying lap and goes straight on at the famous first chicane at Monza!

Kimi Antonelli, with his first flying lap in an F1 car on a grand prix weekend, shoots to the top of the timesheets early on, four-tenths faster than Lando Norris but on softs compared to mediums, while Charles Leclerc also misses the chicane narrowly.

Just eight minutes gone so far...

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: FP1 underway!

12:32 , Kieran Jackson

The Aston Martins - fitted with testing aero-rakes on the wheels - lead out a queue of cars onto the track for the first hour of practice here at Monza!

It is stiflingly hot just outside Milan - around 34C - and there is an excessive heat warning in place!

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: First practice!

12:29 , Kieran Jackson

It’s time to get the grand prix weekend underway with first practice at the 5.79km, 11-turn Monza circuit!

It’s also the final European race on the F1 calendar! And a reminder, we have two rookies in this session - Williams’ Franco Colapinto and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, deputising for George Russell in this session.

There are a lot of cameras and photographers outside Antonelli’s car!

McLaren F1 boss refuses to prioritise Lando Norris as No 1 driver

12:25 , Kieran Jackson

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has ruled out prioritising Lando Norris as the team’s No 1 driver after the British star’s victory at the Dutch Grand Prix closed the gap on Max Verstappen to 70 points.

Norris is the defending champion’s closest competitor and won his second race in Formula 1 by 20 seconds at what is Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort.

Oscar Piastri, Norris’ teammate, is 116 points behind Verstappen after putting together a solid run of results around his victory in Hungary in July. As such, the output of McLaren as a team is king for Stella.

Full quotes below:

McLaren boss refuses to prioritise Lando Norris as No 1 driver

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Ferrari upgrades at Monza!

12:21 , Kieran Jackson

Ferrari have brought nine separate upgrades to their car this weekend - a lower drag rear-wing and changes to the floor are the main highlights!

(Getty Images)

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Who is Franco Colapinto? Argentine F1 driver replacing axed Logan Sargeant at Williams

12:13 , Kieran Jackson

Franco Colapinto says this is “what dreams are made of” as Williams announced the Argentine will replace the axed Logan Sargeant for the remaining nine races of the 2024 F1 season.

The final straw for 23-year-old Sargeant – who has recorded just one point in 36 races since the start of last year – was a crash in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, with the damage to his car so severe that he missed out on qualifying.

Williams boss James Vowles has therefore opted for a change, with the American making way for 21-year-old Argentine Colapinto – who has been racing in Formula 2 this year.

While a seat for next year is not on the cards, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz already confirmed to be partnering Alex Albon in 2025, it still represents a tremendous opportunity for Colapinto ahead of his debut this weekend in Monza.

But who is Colapinto, the driver who becomes the first Argentine to race in F1 in 23 years?

Who is Franco Colapinto? Argentine driver replacing axed Logan Sargeant at Williams

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Big day in store for Kimi Antonelli

12:00 , Kieran Jackson

The 18-year-old will replace George Russell in first practice this afternoon....

(Getty Images)

Toto Wolff reveals ‘conversations’ with Max Verstappen over Mercedes F1 move

11:43 , Kieran Jackson

Toto Wolff has revealed that talks have taken place with Max Verstappen about a move to Mercedes – but the Dutchman will not move teams in 2025.

Three-time F1 world champion Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season but, amid tension within the team this year particularly involving his dad Jos and team principal Christian Horner, he has been linked with a move away.

In recent weeks, Verstappen has insisted he will stay at Red Bull next year but was less clear when asked about 2026 (when new engine and chassis regulations come into force) and beyond.

Mercedes boss Wolff has long held an interest in Verstappen and admits he did pursue signing the 26-year-old to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Full piece below:

Toto Wolff reveals ‘conversations’ with Max Verstappen over Mercedes F1 move

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Constructors’ Standings heading into the Italian Grand Prix...

11:30 , Kieran Jackson

1. Red Bull - 434 points

2. McLaren - 404 points

3. Ferrari - 370 points

4. Mercedes - 276 points

5. Aston Martin - 74 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 27 points

8. Alpine - 11 points

9. Williams - 4 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Safety car crashes in bizarre scene before Italian Grand Prix

11:21 , Kieran Jackson

The FIA safety car was involved in a heavy crash during high-speed testing in an odd scene prior to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Experienced safety car driver Bernd Maylander has been behind the wheel of the Aston Martin Vantage safety car – which slowsdown the pack during a grand prix incident – for a number of years and has never previously crashed.

However, that changed on Thursday when Maylander lost control at the sweeping Parabolica corner – the final turn on the Monza circuit – and was left spinning into the wall.

Full piece below:

F1 safety car crashes in bizarre scene before Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Here are the Driver Standings heading into the Monza weekend...

11:10 , Kieran Jackson

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 295 points

2. Lando Norris - 225 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 192 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 179 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 172 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 154 points

7. Sergio Perez - 139 points

8. George Russell - 122 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 4 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton hopes Lando Norris can take F1 title race against Max Verstappen ‘down to the wire’

11:05 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton insists there are “plenty of points to play for” as Lando Norris looks to launch an ambitious title fightback against Max Verstappen.

McLaren’s Norris trails Verstappen by 70 points with nine races left but will be buoyed by his superior speed during his win last Sunday at the Dutch Grand Prix, where the Brit beat the Dutchman by 22.8 seconds.

And seven-time F1 champion Hamilton, who won his first world championship with McLaren in 2008 and was involved in a famous title race with Verstappen in 2021, hopes his compatriot can take it down to the final race in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

“There are a lot of points on the table so it is not impossible,” Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Full quotes below:

Hamilton hopes Norris can take F1 title race against Verstappen ‘down to the wire’

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Start times at Monza...

11:01 , Kieran Jackson

All times BST

Friday 30 August

Free practice 1: 12:30pm

Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 31 August

Free practice 3: 11:30am

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 1 September

Race: 2pm

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice!

10:59 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Italian Grand Prix from Monza!

It promises to be an intriguing weekend at what has become known as Ferrari’s home race! Lando Norris is the favourite after his stunning win over Max Verstappen in Zandvoort last week, but both the Scuderia and Mercedes will be looking to make a statement too in round 16 of the 2024 season.

On Friday, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli takes to the track in an F1 grand prix weekend for the first time as he replaces George Russell in FP1!