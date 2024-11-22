F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Practice updates, times and results after Lewis Hamilton goes fastest

F1 next heads to the famous Sin City strip for the second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen is on the cusp of a fourth successive world championship after his masterful drive in the wet at the last race in Brazil. With a 62-point advantage over Lando Norris with three races remaining, the Dutchman can clinch the title in Vegas if he finishes above the McLaren driver.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a strong showing after a weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, as his time as a Mercedes driver nears its end before his 2025 move to Ferrari.

Verstappen won last year’s inaugural race in Vegas, when Charles Leclerc claimed second place on the last lap with an overtake on Sergio Perez.

Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix:

F1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX - LATEST UPDATES

F1 returns for round 22 of the 2024 season

FP2 in Vegas started at 6am (GMT)

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in FP1

Max Verstappen can win the title this weekend if he finishes higher than Lando Norris

PREVIEW: Las Vegas GP returns – with key ingredient present after topsy-turvy F1 debut

F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: RED FLAG!

06:39 , Kieran Jackson

Alex Albon has stopped at turn 5!

No signs of a crash but the Williams car did have a fuel issue a few minutes ago, so perhaps it’s that?!

RED FLAG! Albon’s stricken Williams will need to be removed, with 20 minutes to go in FP2!

F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Russell still quickest!

06:34 , Kieran Jackson

But this time Russell is on soft tyres and remains on top! He’s a tenth faster than Carlos Sainz in second, with Lewis Hamilton in third.

4-10: Leclerc, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Gasly Bottas, Ocon

Norris and Verstappen yet to set a time on softs. 30 minutes left!

F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: FP2!

06:20 , Kieran Jackson

F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: George Russell fastest early on

06:14 , Kieran Jackson

The Mercedes driver top of the timesheet early on with a 1:34:479.

Lando Norris is second, with Charles Leclerc in third. They’re all on mediums for the time being - and a lot of them are struggling for grip in these 8C temperatures!

45 mins to go...

F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: George Russell on team radio

06:06 , Kieran Jackson

“This helmet has max venting so I’ve got a lot of cold air going into my face.”

Not ideal early on!

F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: FP2 underway!

06:02 , Kieran Jackson

With temperatures dropping and grip dropping in the process at 10pm local time, we’re underway with FP2 in Vegas!

The Alpine pairing of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are straight out on track.

Lewis Hamilton bounces back to lead British dominance in Las Vegas

05:55 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton bounced back from his Brazil horror show to lead a British one-two-three in opening practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Having said he wanted to quit Mercedes in the aftermath of his disappointing 10th-placed finish in Interlagos a fortnight ago, Hamilton saw off team-mate George Russell by 0.396 seconds on the Strip.

Lando Norris, who must take at least three points out of Max Verstappen’s 62-point championship lead to extend the title battle to the penultimate race in Qatar, was third, nearly one second back.

Lewis Hamilton bounces back to lead British dominance in Las Vegas

How can Max Verstappen win the 2024 title?

05:51 , Kieran Jackson

There are now just 86 points available across the next three races in Vegas, Qatar (including the final sprint race of the season) and Abu Dhabi.

By the end of the weekend in Vegas, there will be just 60 points left to claim.

That means that if Verstappen simply finishes above Norris in Vegas, he will be crowned the 2024 champion. The Dutchman would also seal the title if both drivers fail to score a point.

Verstappen will also win the 2024 title if Norris does not outscore the Red Bull driver by more than two points.

As a result, Verstappen will be world champion in Sin City if:

If Norris is second and he finishes third with the fastest lap

If Norris is third and he finishes fourth with the fastest lap

If Norris is fourth without the fastest lap and he finishes fifth

If Norris is fifth without the fastest lap and he finishes sixth

If Norris is sixth without the fastest lap and he finishes seventh

If Norris is seventh without the fastest lap and he finishes eighth

If Norris is eighth without the fastest lap and he finishes ninth

If Norris is ninth without the fastest lap or lower irrespective of where he he finishes

PREVIEW: Las Vegas GP returns – with key ingredient present after topsy-turvy F1 debut

05:38 , Kieran Jackson

As fans trudged away from their expensive acquired seats on night one of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, having seen just eight minutes of cars on track before “manhole gate”, one question sprung to mind: how could the sport come back for this?

Yet beyond all the fanfare which inevitably accompanied Formula One’s lavish return to Sin City last year, what actually saved the inaugural event was the Saturday night race itself. We had overtakes – 82 in fact, the most of any circuit during its debut grand prix – we had safety cars and we had last-lap drama. For a sport which veers too blatantly in the direction of spectacle at times, it was a refreshing nod to the drama the action on track can deliver.

Full preview below:

Las Vegas GP returns for second edition – with key ingredient present after F1 debut

Exclusive: Lewis Hamilton will have ‘weird’ statistic on his mind ahead of Ferrari move, says Sky F1 expert

05:21 , Kieran Jackson

Karun Chandhok believes Lewis Hamilton will have his poor qualifying record “weighing on his mind” ahead of his blockbuster move to Ferrari next year.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the season after 12 years to join the Scuderia in 2025.

Despite winning two races this year – at Silverstone and Spa – Hamilton is on track to record his lowest-ever championship position. He is seventh in the drivers’ standings ahead of this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.

Full piece below:

Hamilton will have ‘weird’ statistic on his mind ahead of Ferrari, says F1 expert

Mick Schumacher breaks silence after missing out on F1 return in 2025

04:57 , Kieran Jackson

“Life doesn’t always go as planned, and setbacks can be tough to face,’ Schumacher wrote on Instagram.

‘But every challenge is a chance to learn, grow, and come back even stronger. This is just a chapter, not the whole story.

‘The journey continues, and I’m determined to rise above it. Thank you for your support, it means the world.’

Schumacher has not yet been confirmed as a Mercedes reserve again next year as he assesses his next steps.

What are the start times this weekend in Las Vegas?

04:30 , Kieran Jackson

All times GMT

Friday 22 November

Free practice 2: 6am

Saturday 23 November

Free practice 3: 2:30am

Qualifying: 6am

Sunday 24 November

Race: 6am (10pm Nov 23, local time)

Lewis Hamilton admits he wanted to leave Mercedes F1 early

04:00 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton admits he did want to leave Mercedes in the immediate aftermath of a torrid Brazilian Grand Prix.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, who is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season, finished 10th in Sao Paulo and endured a disastrous weekend despite his favoured wet conditions.

On his team radio straight after the race, the 39-year-old mysteriously hinted that Interlagos could be his last race for the team and, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton insists his reaction was only “natural.”

Full piece below:

Lewis Hamilton admits he wanted to leave Mercedes early

Martin Brundle sends Damon Hill touching farewell message after Sky F1 exit

03:30 , Kieran Jackson

Brundle, who is the main co-commentator alongside Damon Hill and is known for his famous grid walks, thanked 64-year-old Hill for their years spent working together and “decades of friendship” – before adding there was “much more to come.”

“Damon I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of both racing against you and commentating on you in F1, working alongside you on SkyF1, and decades of friendship,” Brundle said on X.

“It’s been a blast, with much more to come. MB.”

Sergio Perez condemns father’s homophobic remarks about Ralf Schumacher

03:00 , Kieran Jackson

Sergio Perez has criticised his father, Antonio Perez Garibay, after homophobic comments made towards former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Sky Germany pundit Schumacher, who revealed he was in a same-sex relationship in July, had insisted that Perez won’t drive a “single metre” for Red Bull next year, as speculation continues to swirl about the Mexican’s future in the sport.

Yet Perez’s father Antonio, 65, responded to those remarks by making light of Schumacher’s decision to come out as gay earlier this year.

Full story below:

Sergio Perez condemns father’s homophobic remarks about Ralf Schumacher

Lando Norris makes stark admission after ‘defining moment’ in F1 title race

02:20 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris said he was left feeling demoralised for a week after seeing the door virtually slammed shut on his bid for world championship glory.

Norris heads into this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix 62 points adrift of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, with only 86 points remaining across the final three rounds.

Verstappen will take his fourth consecutive title if he outscores Norris on the Strip following the Dutchman’s stunning comeback drive from 17th to first at a rain-lashed Brazilian Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

Norris started from pole position but crossed the line a disappointing sixth.

Full quotes below:

Lando Norris makes stark admission after ‘defining moment’ in F1 title race

Constructors’ Championship ahead of Las Vegas:

01:59 , Kieran Jackson

1. McLaren - 593 points

2. Ferrari - 557 points

3. Red Bull Racing - 544 points

4. Mercedes - 382 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Alpine - 49 points

7. Haas - 46 points

8. RB - 44 points

8. Williams - 17 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

How can Max Verstappen win the 2024 title?

01:28 , Kieran Jackson

There are now just 86 points available across the next three races in Vegas, Qatar (including the final sprint race of the season) and Abu Dhabi.

By the end of the weekend in Vegas, there will be just 60 points left to claim.

That means that if Verstappen simply finishes above Norris in Vegas, he will be crowned the 2024 champion.

The Dutchman would also seal the title if both drivers fail to score a point.

Verstappen will also win the 2024 title if Norris does not outscore the Red Bull driver by more than two points.

As a result, Verstappen will be world champion in Sin City if:

If Norris is second and he finishes third with the fastest lap

If Norris is third and he finishes fourth with the fastest lap

If Norris is fourth without the fastest lap and he finishes fifth

If Norris is fifth without the fastest lap and he finishes sixth

If Norris is sixth without the fastest lap and he finishes seventh

If Norris is seventh without the fastest lap and he finishes eighth

If Norris is eighth without the fastest lap and he finishes ninth

If Norris is ninth without the fastest lap or lower irrespective of where he he finishes

F1 star interrogated at US border before Las Vegas GP: ‘I was wearing pyjamas’

00:58 , Kieran Jackson

Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda was interrogated by US border control officials before being allowed into the United States ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Japanese driver Tsunoda, who has raced in F1 since 2021, says he was travelling with his physio but progressed through immigration on his own.

The 24-year-old was then questioned for several hours, despite having the correct paperwork, before being allowed to enter the country. Tsunoda had flown in ahead of his RB team for a promotional event.

Full quotes below:

F1 star interrogated at US border before Las Vegas GP: ‘I was wearing pyjamas’

Driver Standings ahead of Las Vegas;

00:30 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 393 points

2. Lando Norris - 331 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 307 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 262 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 244 points

6. George Russell - 192 points

7. Lewis Hamilton - 190 points

8. Sergio Perez - 151 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 28 points

12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points

13. Lance Stroll - 24 points

14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points

16. Alex Albon - 12 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 4 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

PREVIEW: Las Vegas GP returns – with key ingredient present after topsy-turvy F1 debut

00:20 , Kieran Jackson

As fans trudged away from their expensive acquired seats on night one of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, having seen just eight minutes of cars on track before “manhole gate”, one question sprung to mind: how could the sport come back for this?

Yet beyond all the fanfare which inevitably accompanied Formula One’s lavish return to Sin City last year, what actually saved the inaugural event was the Saturday night race itself. We had overtakes – 82 in fact, the most of any circuit during its debut grand prix – we had safety cars and we had last-lap drama. For a sport which veers too blatantly in the direction of spectacle at times, it was a refreshing nod to the drama the action on track can deliver.

Full preview below:

Las Vegas GP returns for second edition – with key ingredient present after F1 debut

What are the start times this weekend in Las Vegas?

00:16 , Kieran Jackson

All times GMT

Friday 22 November

Free practice 1: 2:30am

Free practice 2: 6am

Saturday 23 November

Free practice 3: 2:30am

Qualifying: 6am

Sunday 24 November

Race: 6am (10pm Nov 23, local time)

F1 Las Vegas GP: Practice!

00:14 , Kieran Jackson

