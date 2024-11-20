F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024: Date, UK start time, full race schedule and how to watch race

The F1 returns this weekend with the second-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is closing in on another Formula One world title following his stunning win in Brazil earlier this month, although Lando Norris remains in slight contention.

Only five drives in the sport’s history have become world champion on four occasions and Verstappen can join that group should he leave Las Vegas with a lead of 60 points or more.

Simply put, if the Dutchman finishes ahead of closest rival Norris, he has sealed the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Nevada, USA on Saturday 23 November, 2024.

For UK fans, the Grand Prix itself will start at 6am GMT on Sunday 24 November 2024.

Las Vegas Grand Prix race schedule in full

(All times GMT)

Practice 1: 02.30am, Friday 22 November 2024

Practice 2: 06.00am, Friday 22 November 2024

Practice 3: 02.30am, Saturday 23 November 2024

Qualifying: 06.00am, Saturday 23 November 2024

Race: 06.00am, Sunday 24 November 2024

How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be shown live Sky Sports.

Free highlights will be available post-race on the official F1 YouTube channel as well as on Channel 4 at 10pm.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.