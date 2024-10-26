F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2024: UK start time, grid positions and how to watch race live today

The Formula One season rolls on with the Mexico Grand Prix up next on the 2024 calendar on Sunday.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen added to his healthy lead in the latest battle for the F1 crown by ensuring he finished on the podium at the United States Grand Prix last time out, while title rival Lando Norris was fourth in Austin after McLaren failed in their appeal against his five-second time penalty that pushed him down from third.

It means the Red Bull driver is edging closer to a fourth consecutive world title ahead of Sunday’s race in Mexico City, where Verstappen qualified second ahead of Norris but behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s race, with only five more left to go this year.

When is the Mexico Grand Prix?

The Mexico Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 8pm GMT on Sunday October 27, 2024 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Top spot: Carlos Sainz took pole position for Ferrari at the Mexico Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Mexico Grand Prix schedule in full

Practice 1: 7.30pm BST on Friday October 25

Practice 2: 11pm BST on Friday October 25

Practice 3: 6.30pm BST on Saturday October 26

Qualifying: 10pm BST on Saturday October 26

Race: 8pm GMT on Sunday October 27

Mexico Grand Prix grid positions

1. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. George Russell, Mercedes

6. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

8. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9. Alex Albon, Williams

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

11. Yuki Tsunoda, RB

12. Liam Lawson, RB

13. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

14. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

16. Franco Colapinto, Williams

17. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

18. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

19. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

20. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

How to watch Mexico Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session of the Mexico Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Free highlights will be available post-race on the official F1 YouTube channel as well as on Channel 4 at 12:30am GMT on Sunday morning.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the race live online via the Sky Go app.