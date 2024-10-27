F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen starts on pole as Lando Norris challenges championship leader

The F1 weekend reaches its climax in Mexico City tonight with Lando Norris set to continue his rivalry with Max Verstappen following the highly contentious battle in Austin.

Verstappen has won five of the last six races at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez and will be aiming to edge one step closer to a fourth world championship title. The two title rivals are on the front row in Mexico City.

Charles Leclerc produced a sensational drive to claim victory at the US Grand Prix with Ferrari impressing with a one-two thanks to Carlos Sainz. The Scuderia are contending a fierce battle with McLaren and Red Bull for the constructors’ championship, with qualifying set to be vital here. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will bid to banish a nightmare weekend last time out in Texas.

Follow live updates from the Mexican Grand Prix with The Independent:

F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX - LATEST UPDATES

Race in Mexico City starts at 8pm BST

Verstappen sits on pole following Saturday’s qualifying

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris go toe-to-toe in the world title battle

Sergio Perez is under pressure and fights for his seat at Red Bull in front of home fans

F1 grid: Starting positions for Mexico Grand Prix

12:01 , Karl Matchett

F1 rolls around to Mexico City next as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez plays host to the Mexican Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2024 season.

Charles Leclerc won an action-packed US Grand Prix on Sunday, leading home a Ferrari one-two on a memorable day for the Scuderia in Austin.

The main talking point was the highly contentious battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, with the McLaren driver coming off second-best and demoted to fourth after a penalty. Alongside his sprint race victory, it means Verstappen extended his lead to Norris in the world championship to 57 points with five rounds remaining.

F1 grid: Starting positions for Mexico Grand Prix