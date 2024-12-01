F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024: UK start time, starting grid and how to watch race after Max Verstappen penalty

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024: UK start time, starting grid and how to watch race after Max Verstappen penalty

The Formula One is set for the penultimate race of the year at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen last week wrapped up a fourth consecutive F1 world title but the fight for the constructors' championship is still open and the Red Bull star on Saturday claimed first his pole position in five months only to be later hand a one-place grid penalty. to elevate George Russell to top spot on the grid.

Verstappen edged out Mercedes' Russell by just 0.055 seconds at the Lusail International Circuit but, more than three hours after qualifying ended, it was confirmed that Verstappen had been penalised one place for impeding Russell as both drivers geared up for their final laps.

The sanction promoted Russell, who took a lights-to-flag victory in Las Vegas a week ago, to the front of the grid for Sunday's 57-lap race.

Earlier on Saturday, McLaren took another stride towards a first title in 26 years as Oscar Piastri won the sprint race in a one-two with team-mate Lando Norris after swapping places at the chequered flag. The swap at the finish was pay back for Piastri, who gifted Norris a sprint victory in Brazil.

The lead over Ferrari, who had Carlos Sainz finish fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth, stretched to 30 points with 88 remaining to be won from Sunday's race and the final round in Abu Dhabi next weekend. McLaren will win the championship on Sunday if they score 15 points more than Ferrari.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Qatar Grand Prix?

The Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 4pm GMT today, Sunday December 1, 2024 at the Lusail International Circuit.

Qatar Grand Prix starting grid

1. George Russell, Mercedes

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull (includes one-place penalty)

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

10. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

11. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

12. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

13. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

14. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

16. Alexander Albon, Williams

17. Liam Lawson, VCARB

18. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

19. Franco Colapinto, Williams

20. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session of the Qatar Grand Prix will be shown live Sky Sports.

Free highlights will be available post-race on the official F1 YouTube channel as well as on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.